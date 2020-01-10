Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt are fielding breakup rumors. Here’s a look back at their 5 years together.

caption Jeffree Star and boyfriend Nathan attend the 3rd Annual RuPaul’s DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. source Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Fans have been speculating that makeup mogul Jeffree Star and his boyfriend of five years, Nathan Schwandt have broken up.

Though there is no concrete evidence of a breakup, Star’s followers were confused when he removed “wifey to Nathan” from his Twitter bio in early December.

Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

Breakup rumors have been swirling about makeup mogul Jeffree Star and his boyfriend of five years, Nathan Schwandt, despite concrete evidence pointing to a split.

In the last month, Star left fans confused when he removed mention of Schwandt from his social bios, posted a tour of the couple’s new $14.6 million California mansion, and canceled a makeup masterclass tour due to “personal reasons,” amid a long stretch of social media silence.

Here’s how the couple went from meeting over Instagram DM to some of the most recognizable faces in the online beauty guru game.

2014: The couple first met on Instagram when Nathan slid into Jeffree’s DMs.

In a boyfriend Q&A tag video posted in March 2016, the couple explained that they bonded online before meeting in person later.

“We met on Instagram, isn’t that crazy?” Jeffree said in the video. “I mean, I don’t even think it’s crazy. Where do people meet? Bars, clubs.”

“Things that we don’t do,” Schwandt said.

“We started talking online, we started texting, and then texting led to phone calls and FaceTime,” Star said, “then we decided a few months later to meet in person.”

Once Schwandt made it out to Los Angeles to visit Star for just two days, he said that “it felt like we had met for years, that we had known each other for years.”

May 2015: They officially started dating and an Instagram from the beach made them social-official.

The couple appeared official within a year of Star’s launching Jeffree Star Cosmetics while his social profile continued to pick up attention.

Schwandt then began regularly appeared in Star’s YouTube and social content, including a March 2017 lip kit “kiss test.”

June 2017: Star posted “THE TRUTH ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIP,” a video in which he confronted the rumors and questions he had noticed surfaced online.

Star responded to “rumors and drama” sparked by critics online who claimed that Schwandt was only with the social media star for money, and some who questioned Schwandt’s past sexuality.

In the video, Star dismissed qualms over the two’s dynamic, emphasizing the couple’s connection by saying that “until I met Nate I’d never had real, real love.”

October 2017: Jeffree Star Cosmetics launched “The Star Family” collection, with shades named for “Nathan,” “Wifey,” and the couple’s dogs.

Star’s signature liquid lipsticks were also rolled out in pup-inspired shades “Drama,” “Delicious,” “Baby Daddy,” and “Diamond.”

It was later revealed that Star used the money from the collection to buy a house in Grand Rapids, Michigan for Schwandt’s family and the couple to share.

March 2018: Star marked their three-year anniversary with a romantic Instagram post that said he knew Schwandt was “the one.”

“I found the very first photo that Nate and I ever took together on our first date,” Star wrote alongside a set of photos taken throughout their three years together. “I knew he was the one for me as soon as we locked eyes.”

July 2019: Jeffree surprised Nathan with his $155,000 dream car.

Star captured the surprise in a YouTube video, “Surprising My Boyfriend With His Dream Car!!” in which he tells Schwandt that he sold their Bentley one day before revealing an Aston Martin Vantage in Lime Essence, which runs for $155,000 (£123,850).

December 2019: Rumors swirled that Schwandt and Star broke up when some fans noticed the social media star’s profiles seemed different.

Some noticed that Star had taken “Wifey to Nathan” out of his Twitter bio around December 7, and guessed that was a hint to a breakup, which Star didn’t address as he slowed down his posting online throughout the month.

When questions surfaced over Schwandt’s disappearance from social media, Star dispelled any concern on a December episode of fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas’ podcast “The Dish With Trish,” on which he said that Schwandt deleted his profiles weeks earlier to disconnect from negative online attention.

January 2020: Despite breakup rumors, the couple kicked off the new year with posting about their move into a new megamansion.

Star said online that he snapped up the home as a Christmas present to him and Schwandt.

The house, which is reportedly worth $14.6 million, is in Hidden Hills, California, and was an “upgrade” after two years in his well-known mansion that was complete with a custom pink vault for his designer accessories.

After five days without posting, Star tweeted then quickly deleted a worrying post.

“Dear God please stop the pain,” Star wrote in the cryptic tweet.

Jeffree Star has fans worried after posting & deleting this tweet. ???? His first post in 5 days. pic.twitter.com/4yiHwkH425 — Tea Sesh ????◢ ◤ (@TeaSeshYT) January 9, 2020

Since the post came shortly after the couple appeared happily together in the house tour, some fans speculated the tweet could be referencing health issues within Star’s family, particularly his mom.