Jeffree Star is asking fans to stay away from his new home, and says he has armed guards living there

Jeffree Star is in the process of moving into a $14.6 million mansion, and has been documenting the process on social media for fans.

Though most of his recent posts have been filled with excitement, Star said in an Instagram video on Sunday that some fans have been driving past his new home and taking photos.

According to Star, his dogs hear everything outside and alert him of unwanted visitors.

The YouTuber also said he lives with his boyfriend, his assistant, and an armed security guard.

Moving into a new home is never easy – even for celebrities, it seems.

On Sunday, Jeffree Star took to Instagram with an update about his new $14.6 million mansion. Though the YouTuber was all smiles when talking about moving, he also said that people have been driving by his home to take photos of him and his family.

While asking fans to stay away from the gated community he lives in, Star said he has armed security living in his home at all times.

Jeffree Star said on Instagram that people began visiting his new home the week he moved in

According to Star’s Instagram story, he’s been living in Hidden Hills, California, for two days, and things have already “been a little crazy.”

“Now listen, if you’re watching this and you live in the area girl, my dogs hear everything,” Star said. “Please don’t drive by my house. Please don’t take pictures from outside the gate, sweetie.”

“I moved in a gated community for a reason,” he continued. “Listen, when I’m at home b—-, I want peace and quiet.”

caption Jeffree Star speaks on Instagram over the weekend. source Jeffree Star/Instagram

It seems Star’s entourage has moved into his mansion with him

“It’s obviously for me and my family, which I’ll explain in my video soon,” Star said about his new home. “Me and Nathan are not moving into a massive house by ourselves.”

“My assistant is moving in with us, we have two bodyguards – one of them will be living here onsite – which he is here right now,” Star continued. “Hi, armed and ready, miss thing.”

Star continued to share more details about the security measures placed on his home, and said he aims to protect himself, his family, and dogs “at all times.”

“Some people can be a little crazy,” Star said. “I also have full security, 24 hours. Y’all know I’m crazy.”

“So at my other house with the vault, there are two people that are sleeping there with security,” he said. “You know girl, people are crazy nowadays, so I just gotta be fully protected y’all. You can’t play any games nowadays.”

Star has been documenting the moving process on social media

On Friday, the makeup mogul shared a YouTube video called “Cleaning Out Our ENTIRE Messy House!” Throughout the video, he explains that he’s selling almost all his designer clothes so that he can have a fresh start in his new home.

“If I’m never going to wear any of this stuff again, why just let it sit?” Star said when explaining his decision to purge his closets. “Let someone else enjoy it.”

Star previously described his new $14.6 million mansion as a Christmas gift to himself.

“For Christmas, I was like, b—-, I’m ready to move,” Star previously said on Instagram. “Me and Nathan, we’ve outgrown this house right here two years ago b—-. I look like a hoarder, there’s been no room.”

He’s also previously said he wanted to move as an escape from “tragedy” that’s taken place in his former home – likely a reference to the deaths of two of his dogs.

This isn’t the first time Star has mentioned having armed bodyguards

In October, Star spoke about his bodyguards in the first episode of his collaboration docuseries with YouTuber Shane Dawson.

“Are you afraid of being killed?” Star asked Dawson in the video. “Just for the record, my bodyguards are always armed, including right now. So on the 1% chance, they shoot to kill.”

“Got it,” Dawson replied.

Representatives for Jeffree Star did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.