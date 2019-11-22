People say they’re receiving broken eye-shadow palettes from Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson’s makeup line

caption Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson launched a collaboration makeup line in November. source Crystal Cox/Insider

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson launched their collaboration makeup line in early November.

As customers receive their orders in the mail, some say their eye-shadow palettes have arrived broken. Many of the allegedly damaged items appear to have been sent by Beauty Bay, a UK retailer that sells Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Some people also say they’ve found hair-like substances embedded in their eye shadow.

While Star has yet to respond to most customer complaints surrounding these two issues, he did promise to send one customer a new palette.

Some people aren’t thrilled with eye-shadow palettes from the Shane Dawson x Jeffree Star Cosmetics collaboration.

The YouTubers launched their makeup line in early November, causing chaos both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. But as customers have started to receive the makeup they ordered, some say their Conspiracy eye-shadow palettes arrived broken in pieces. Others say they have found hair-like substances embedded in the products.

Star has yet to address the apparent issues, leading more and more people to share their stories online.

Numerous people say their Conspiracy eye-shadow palettes arrived broken

On Twitter, people have shared photos and videos that show what their palettes looked like after opening them for the first time, with multiple people saying that the shade Sleep Paralysis arrived broken.

Many of those who said they received broken palettes appear to have ordered the products from Beauty Bay, a UK retailer that sells Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

@beautybay I waited 2+ weeks to get my Conspiracy palette and it arrived in a crushed box w/ broken shadow & the only protective wrapping was this thin piece of paper ☹️ Super diddapointed and wishing I could have ordered directly from Jeffree’s website. @shanedawson @JeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/BhwZ9SwqNt — Katya (@kitkatKatyaL) November 18, 2019

my wonderful boyfriend surprised me with the conspiracy palette i was sobbing rightfully, i open it, and it’s broken ???????????????? the food videos shadow broke and it’s all over the palette ???????????? @JeffreeStar @shanedawson #ConspiracyPalette #broken pic.twitter.com/m7d6qlPrUk — Casey ???? (@caseymitolo) November 21, 2019

So I just received my Conspiracy Palette from @JeffreeStar cosmetics through Beauty Bay… I realize that like with it coming from over seas it would be a little rough… but like my Sleep Paralysis is broken and I have now glitter in the Matte Shades… — Betsy McCollum (@mccollumbetsy) November 15, 2019

So excited I got my palette!! But one of my shades was broken in the Conspiracy ???????? @JeffreeStar @shanedawson Can I still use the rest of the palette until I get a replacement???? :/ pic.twitter.com/UNRBzHtuJz — kristin bender (@kristinnbender) November 13, 2019

The absolute devastation when you open your parcel from beauty bay and it's broken ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/C5HYKqZeBJ — stacey mccallum (@staceymccallum9) November 16, 2019

I got it today… As I feared it was broken.

Jeffree and Shane yall did so amazing, I do love the colors and packaging so much.

Beauty bay just shame on you. This is my birthday present and its broken up cause you couldn't package right. pic.twitter.com/fVeeZXaNtP — Jo Wicked (@JoWicked1) November 21, 2019

Some people also say they’ve found hair-like substances embedded in the eye shadow

While some people believe their palettes contain actual hair, others think the fibers could be string, glue, or fabric from gloves.

I literally just got this in the mail today and there's a HAIR in the Conspiracy palette! I'm so upset&shocked not to mentioned disappointed. @shanedawson @JeffreeStar I'm not looking to start drama I'm just trying to let you know as a consumer who cares. DON'T HATE ME PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/fr0Wjqnzof — Amani-rose/16th???? (@Amani_rose2008) November 16, 2019

i wasn't going to post this but the hair ruined my eyeshadow pan, i was not expecting this from JSC @JeffreeStar @shanedawson still going to use my palette regardless i was just not expecting huge ass fibers in my palette. im shook ☠️ i still love yall pic.twitter.com/90ZpOjlRA6 — angelica rae (@angelicaxrae) November 20, 2019

hey jeffree, i love the #ConspiracyPalette but i was swatching “pig-ment” and found a hair like material in it. i just wanted to address the issue and hopefully get it resolved pic.twitter.com/q2bfrhitr4 — kira (@debrowerkira) November 11, 2019

RETWEET THIS PLEASE!

Help me get Jeffree and Shane’s Attention! I’m so SERIOUS WHEN I SAY I FOUND HAIR IN MY PALLET! Full video will be on my YouTube channel for the review! LINK IN BIO! @JeffreeStar @shanedawson please explain. This is not ok!!!! pic.twitter.com/z1HkUzKJ9E — Darius Wells???? (@_Darius_Dwayne) November 14, 2019

One person later said the hair in her eye shadow was synthetic, and that Jeffree Star Cosmetics sent her a new palette we bought from a Morphe store in New Jersey.

It was a synthetic hair. pic.twitter.com/DsKEGDmtUD — ayvah ????✨???? (@BRISSYBIEBS) November 14, 2019

Why? It’s not like Shane or jeffree will do anything. Jeffree is known for blocking fans when it comes to this shit. I reported it and got sent another. It doesn’t matter anymore — ayvah ????✨???? (@BRISSYBIEBS) November 14, 2019

As seen in the fifth episode of Dawson’s YouTube series about the makeup line, eye shadows are hand-pressed into each palette. Factory workers also seem to use makeup brushes to sweep away excess powder.

This might be partly the reason why there’s “hair” in the eyeshadows. They use a makeup brush to sweep away and deberes. Which makes sense. #ShanexJeffree #ConspiracyPalette #stopreaching pic.twitter.com/kbczeT9EQJ — Michelle (@TheTaleofBeauty) November 22, 2019

When Insider reviewed the Shane Dawson x Jeffree Star Cosmetics makeup line, we did not find any hair or unwanted substances within the products.

Jeffree Star has responded to one customer who received a broken palette

While Star has yet to address the apparent issues surrounding his latest makeup launch, the beauty mogul did respond to one Twitter user who said they received a broken palette.

“I’m so sorry how this situation was handled,” Star wrote on Twitter. “That does not reflect our company’s personal policies. We are handling this internally but in the meantime, please direct message me so I can send you a new palette right now myself.”

I know I’d for sure have to scrape off the top layer because sleep paralysis is really in there at this point and not all of it can just be “blown off” especially with how detailed the stamp designs. — Spill Sesh (@spillseshYT) November 20, 2019

I’m so sorry how this situation was handled, that does not reflect our company’s personal policies. We are handling this internally but in the meantime, please direct message me so I can send you a new palette right now myself. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 20, 2019

Representatives for Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Shane Dawson, and Beauty Bay did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.