Jeffree Star slammed social media rumors that his now ex-boyfriend Nathan Schwandt left him for a woman

Jeffree Star has kept his social media posting to a minimum since dropping the bombshell that he and his longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt had broken up, but he issued a rare reply to a stan account.

The beauty mogul shut down the notion that Schwandt “is currently in malibu with a woman,” which had been posted on Instagram by a popular YouTube drama account.

“Wow. Nate is 10 feet away from me in the kitchen, how can ANYONE make up lies while him and I are both heartbroken and grieving? Truly disgusted by that… but not surprised,” Star replied in a since-deleted tweet.

The drama account that posted the rumor has since edited the Instagram caption too, but stands by its original post and says the drama is “gonna come out soon.”

Jeffree Star came out swinging to dispel the rumor that his now ex-boyfriend Nathan Schwandt immediately left him for a woman after a drama account suggested that Schwandt was in Malibu at the time that Star released his breakup announcement Saturday.

Initially, Here For The Tea posted Star’s “We broke up…” tweet on Instagram with the caption “and there you have it. my sources tell me nate is currently in malibu with a woman…”

hey you’re really gross pic.twitter.com/ibU9DMQnKZ — Lia Leone ???? (@_mrskells) January 11, 2020

Another popular drama account, Nick Snider, tweeted a screenshot of the Instagram post as a callout for kicking Star while he was going through a major breakup. Star responded to Snider’s tweet, but has since deleted it.

“Wow. Nate is 10 feet away from me in the kitchen, how can ANYONE make up lies while him and I are both heartbroken and grieving? Truly disgusted by that… but not surprised,” Star initially replied, one of very few social media interactions on his end since releasing the video.

Snider responded to Star’s since-deleted tweet and wrote “But are you surprised? She’s vile,” referring to the drama account.

Here For The Tea has since edited the original Instagram caption to say “you don’t have to believe anything I said, the truth always comes out…” and has stood by its sources in other replies, saying the drama is “gonna come out soon.”

Star delved into the reasons for his breakup with Schwandt to an extent in his own video, saying that his now ex-boyfriend never wanted the negative attention from being in the spotlight and explaining that the two had experienced a hard 2019 with family health issues and the death of their dog.