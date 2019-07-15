Jeffree Star surprised his boyfriend with a $150,000 lime green Aston Martin Vantage

caption Jeffree Star waiting to gift the new car. source Jeffree Star / YouTube

YouTuber and beauty mogul Jeffree Star owns an impressive collection of cars.

He wanted to surprise his boyfriend Nate Schwandt with a new lime green Aston Martin Vantage.

He told Schwandt he had sold their Bentley – Schwandt’s favorite car.

Then, the next day, Star pulled into their driveway with Schwandt’s “dream car,” wearing a matching green wig and Birkin bag.

The car is worth about $155,000.

There are three things that beauty mogul and YouTuber Jeffree Star undoubtedly loves: Pomeranians, Hermes Birkin bags, and cars.

In his house lives a hot pink vault filled with designer items that could be worth millions in total, and five dogs with names all beginning with “D.” He’s also quite the petrol-head, with an impressive collection of at least five luxury cars, including a pink Tesla and a Lamborghini Huracan.

In a new video “Surprising My Boyfriend With His Dream Car!!“, Star told his boyfriend, Nate Schwandt, he had sold their Bentley, which was Schwandt’s favorite car. Then, the next day, he surprised him with his “dream car” – an Aston Martin Vantage in Lime Essence.

caption The Aston Martin Vantage. source Jeffree Star / YouTube

According to the Aston Martin website, one of these models sells for about $155,000 (£123,850).

In true Star fashion, he wore a fluorescent wig and bought a lime green Birkin to match, which is also worth thousands.

Schwandt is known by fans to have an incredibly laid back and chilled out personality. Even when he learned his favorite car had been sold, he took the news very well.

But nothing could suppress his astonishment when Star drove up to their Calabasas mansion in the Aston Martin the following day.

“That doesn’t sound like … Oh, what the f—?” Schwandt said as Star revved the engine and turned into the driveway. “Holy s—.”

“I’m speechless,” Schwandt said when Star got out of the new car and gave him a hug. “Yeah, this is a little nicer than a Bentley.”

You can watch the full video of the surprise below.