A California dad accused of paying $250,000 to get his son into USC was just charged in the college admissions scandal

Jeffrey Bizzack was charged as part of the college admissions scandal on Friday and agreed to plead guilty, the US attorney in Massachusetts said in a press release.

Bizzack, 59, of Solana Bach, California, is accused of paying the scandal’s ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, $250,000 to have his son admitted into USC as a purported volleyball recruit.

Prosecutors will recommend Bizzack be imprisoned for nine months, given a year of supervised release, and fined $75,000.

Jeffrey Bizzack, 59, of Solana Bach, California, is accused of paying the scandal’s ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, $250,000 to have his son admitted into USC as a purported volleyball recruit, a press release from the USAMA said.

Bizzack has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled.

According to the press release, Singer emailed Bizzack “asking for his son’s biographical information for the purpose of creating a falsified athletic profile” in July 2017.

USAMA said Bizzack then sent Singer his son’s academic transcripts, which were then sent to Laura Janke, a former USC assistant soccer coach.

“In November 2017, Bizzack’s son received conditional admission to USC as a student-athlete, and in March 2018, Bizzack’s son received a formal acceptance letter from USC. Beginning in December 2017, Bizzack sent a $50,000 check to the USC “Galen Center,” and made multiple payments totaling $200,000 to Singer’s purported non-profit corporation,” the press release said.

Janke and Singer have pleaded guilty as part of the college admission scandal.

The $250,000 Bizzack is accused of paying Singer is equivalent to the accusations against actress Lori Loughlin, who is accused of spending the same on each of her daughters.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying Singer $500,000 to guarantee their daughters, Isabella and Olivia, admission to the University of Southern California as crew recruits. They have pleaded not guilty.

The families are on the higher end of alleged college admission scandal bribes – Felicity Huffman is only accused of paying Singer $15,000 to have her eldest daughter’s SAT score falsified so she could get into top colleges. Huffman pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors will recommend Bizzack be imprisoned for nine months, be given a year of supervised release, and fined $75,000.