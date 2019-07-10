Jeffrey Epstein had 14 phone numbers connected to Trump in his contacts

caption From left, American real estate developer Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. source Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier charged this week with sex trafficking, included 14 phone numbers connected to Donald Trump in his black book of contacts.

On Monday, Trump said he had a falling out with Epstein and hasn’t spoken to him in years.

In a 2002 New York Magazine profile of Epstein, Trump described Epstein as a “terrific guy,” adding “t is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier charged this week with sex trafficking, had 14 phone numbers connected to Donald Trump in his black book of contacts, which included a slew of powerful people from celebrities to politicians to Saudi royals.

The book, first reported on by Gawker in 2005, includes Trump’s wife Melania, his longtime personal assistant Norma Foerderer, his houseman, his security officer, the president’s brother and his wife, his ex-wife Ivana, and his daughter Ivanka, according to The Washington Post.

The president told reporters on Tuesday that he had a falling out with the hedge fund manager and hasn’t spoken to him in years. “And he, like everyone else, sees these charges, the description of these charges against Epstein, as completely unconscionable and obviously criminal,” added White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. “Disgusting, really.”

More than a decade ago, in a 2002 New York Magazine profile of Epstein, Trump described him as a “terrific guy.” “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life,” he said. The New York Times also reported on Tuesday that Trump and Epstein were once the only male attendees at a party with around two dozen women at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read more: Trump once hosted an exclusive party with Jeffrey Epstein at his Mar-a-Lago estate, a new report says. It was just the 2 of them and ’28 girls.’

Back then, the two men occupied the same lavish Palm Beach social circles. But, following an incident in which a teenage girl who worked in the Mar-a-Lago locker room was recruited to give Epstein a massage, the financier was banned from Trump’s property, David Boies, an attorney for one of Epstein’s alleged victims, told The Post. Bradley Edwards, an attorney who represented several of Epstein’s alleged victims, said Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago “because Epstein sexually assaulted an underage girl at the club,” according to court documents reviewed by the Washington Examiner.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre was 16 years old and working as a towel girl at Mar-a-Lago when Epstein’s longtime friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, allegedly recruited her to become Epstein’s sex slave, she told the Miami Herald. “Before you know it, I’m being lent out to politicians and academics and royalty,” Giuffre said.

The president was also accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl on Epstein’s property. While the anonymous woman filed a lawsuit claiming that Trump and Epstein raped her at a Manhattan sex party hosted by the financier in 1994, the suit was later dropped in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Both Trump and Epstein denied the allegations at the time.