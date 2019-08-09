A Jeffrey Epstein accuser claims Prince Andrew had sex with her and fondled her with a puppet that looked like him

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Prince Andrew made sexual advances on women recruited for him by Jeffrey Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, alongside a puppet in his likeness, Johanna Sjoberg told investigators in newly unsealed court documents.

Sjoberg said Maxwell pulled her aside in her London home to grab a puppet of the prince, alongside which the prince made sexual advances toward her and another girl.

The account is the latest in allegations surfaced by one girl who said she was paid to have sex with the prince, which Buckingham Palace has denied for years.

Prince Andrew made sexual advances on two women recruited for him by financier Jeffrey Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, with a puppet that looked like him, witness Johanna Sjoberg told investigators in court documents unsealed on Friday.

In documents related to the sex trafficking charges against Epstein that were unsealed for the first time on Friday, a witness told investigators about a sexual incident with Maxwell, the prince, and a Prince Andrew puppet.

The witness’ account says Virginia Roberts Giuffre was present for the incident, backing up Giuffre’s previous claim she had sex with the prince after being recruited by Maxwell.

Previous reports have said that Epstein and Andrew were introduced in the 1990s by Maxwell, Epstein’s then-girlfriend, according to a 2015 Guardian report, and formed a close friendship through the late 90s and early 2000s.

Sjoberg told investigators that Maxwell pulled her aside in her London home to grab a puppet of the prince. Sjoberg said she “knew it was Prince Andrew because I had recognized him as a person. I didn’t know who it was.”

“When I saw the tag that said Prince Andrew, it clicked,” Sjoberg is quoted as saying in the documents. “I’m like, that’s who it is.”

Sjoberg’s account continues to say that someone suggested taking a photo of the three people and the puppet, which is when the situation turned inappropriate.

“Andrew and Virginia sat on the couch, and they put the puppet…on her lap,” Sjoberg said. “I sat on Andrew’s lap, I believe on my own volition, and they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine.”

Sjoberg previously told police she met Epstein in 2003, when she was 23, according to the 2006 account previously reported by Business Insider, after she was approached on her college campus by Maxwell, who was looking for people to assist in Epstein’s Palm Beach house.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Sjoberg, then 21, told the Daily Mail in 2007 that Andrew had groped her at Epstein’s seven-story townhouse in New York City while the two posed for a photo at a party.

“I sat on his lap – and he put his hand on my breast,” Sjoberg said. The documents quote Giuffre claiming that Epstein paid her $10,000 to have sex with Prince Andrew in Maxwell’s London home.

The documents also cite an encounter between the prince and Giuffre that was previously reported by the UK’s Daily Mirror in 2015 that Giuffre said in a 2014 joinder statement she did have sex with Prince Andrew in a bath.

caption Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, then known as Virginia Roberts, along with Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit where Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew directed her to have sex with him. source Florida Southern District Court

Read more: New charges against Jeffrey Epstein highlight his reported past ties to the British royal family

Giuffre has alleged for years that Maxwell recruited her at the age of 16 to give Epstein massages, which later resulted in a four-year cycle of sexual abuse.

Maxwell eventually accused Giuffre of lying about her allegations against Epstein and his high-profile associates, Giuffre sued her for defamation, and thousands of pages of documents were filed under seal. A federal appeals court unsealed a trove of those documents on August 9.

Court documents obtained by The Guardian in 2015 alleged that Epstein forced Giuffre “to have sexual relations” on three separate occasions with “a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew (a/k/a Duke of York).”

Buckingham Palace has never denied a friendship between Epstein and Andrew, but has repeatedly denied he had sexual relations with Giuffre or any other underage girls. Andrew also issued a denial.

