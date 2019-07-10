The Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case was cracked because a Miami Herald reporter convinced his accusers to talk

In announcing new charges against Epstein on Monday, New York prosecutor Geoffrey Berman said his team was “assisted by excellent investigative journalism.”

The comment was likely in reference to Miami Herald investigative journalist Julie K. Brown, who spent 18 months investigating the Epstein case and interviewed eight alleged victims for a story that ran last year.

Epstein was arrested on Saturday and charged on Monday with sex trafficking and conspiracy.

In the indictment, prosecutors allege that Epstein molested girls as young as 14 in a sex-trafficking operation that ran from at least 2002 to 2005, with dozens of girls victimized. Epstein has pleaded not guilty.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Miami Herald investigative journalist Julie K. Brown helped federal investigators’ sex-trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein through a series of interviews she had with women who claimed that they were part of a sex ring run by the financier when they were girls.

In announcing new charges against Epstein on Monday, New York prosecutor Geoffrey Berman said his team was “assisted by excellent investigative journalism,” according to the Associated Press.

The Herald was not cited by name, but it is believed to be a reference to Brown, who wrote the series “Perversion of Justice” about Epstein last November, in which she reported on 60 women who said they were sexually abused by the financier between 2001 and 2005. Eight of the women agreed to be interviewed for the story, which Brown spent 18 months working on with Emily Michot, a visual journalist at The Herald.

Epstein was arrested on Saturday and charged on Monday with sex trafficking and conspiracy. In the indictment, prosecutors allege that Epstein molested girls as young as 14 in a sex-trafficking operation that ran from at least 2002 to 2005, with dozens of girls victimized. Epstein has pleaded not guilty.

Read more: A timeline of sexual abuse cases brought against Jeffrey Epstein

“Sometimes a story deserves a new look,” Brown told The New York Times. “There were all of these puzzle pieces that were out there, and when you put all of these puzzle pieces together, with the passage of time, there was this really damning story.”

Brown isn’t the first journalist to report on the allegations – investigative reporter Vicky Ward said earlier this week that Vanity Fair cut sexual misconduct allegations from a profile she wrote on Epstein in 2002.

She first went public with her claim that allegations had been cut from the profile in a 2015 Daily Beast article.

“It came down to my sources’ word against Epstein’s,” she wrote, adding that “at the time Graydon [Carter, former Vanity Fair editor] believed Epstein.”

In a statement to the New York Times, Carter disputed Ward’s version of what happened.

“I respected the work Vicky Ward did at Vanity Fair, but unfortunately her recounting of the facts around the Epstein article is inaccurate,” he said. “There were not three sources on the record, and therefore this aspect of the story did not meet our legal and editorial standards.”