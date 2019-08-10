Jeffrey Epstein reportedly died by suicide in jail

caption A 2017 photo of Jeffrey Epstein from the New York state sex offender registry. source New York state sex offender registry

Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly died by committing suicide in his Manhattan jail early Saturday morning, ABC News reported.

ABC News cited three law enforcement officials who told them Epstein had died from the suicide attempt, months after he was hospitalized in July by authorities who found him after a possible suicide attempt.

He was awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Reports said Epstein was placed on suicide watch after the July incident.

Epstein was being held without bail at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and sex trafficking.