caption A 2017 photo of Jeffrey Epstein from the New York state sex offender registry. source New York state sex offender registry

Jeffrey Epstein once compared being a sex offender to being a bagel thief, after he was accused of having sex with a minor in the 2000s.

Epstein, who was arrested on sex-trafficking charges on Monday, spoke to the New York Post in 2011, after he had to register as a Level 3 sex offender.

“I’m not a sexual predator, I’m an ‘offender,'” Epstein told the Post. “It’s the difference between a murderer and a person who steals a bagel.”

Epstein spent 13 months in jail after pleading guilty to one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18 in 2008.

He had taken a widely criticized non-prosecution agreement after a 14-year-old girl accused him of molesting her in a Palm Beach house in 2005.

He was released from jail in 2009, and was then required to register as a sex offender.

Epstein was arrested again on Saturday, and charged on Monday with sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s.

According to the indictment, prosecutors have accused Epstein of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars for massages and molesting them in homes in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, between 2002 and 2005.

Prosecutors said Epstein “intentionally sought out minors and knew that many of his victims were in fact under the age of 18.” He is also accused of paying victims to recruit other girls.

Epstein pleaded not guilty on Monday.