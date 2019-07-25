Jeffrey Epstein found injured in his jail cell, according to a new report

caption Jeffrey Epstein source Mugshot

Registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who is currently facing sex trafficking charges and being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, was reportedly found injured in his cell.

Sources close to the investigation told NBC News 4 on Wednesday that Epstein was found injured in his cell.

It is unclear if it was an attempt to hang himself or an assault. One source “cautioned that the injuries were not serious and questioned if Epstein might be using it as a way to get a transfer,” News 4 wrote.

Epstein was arrested and charged earlier this month with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty and faces up to 45 years in prison.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on charges related to sex trafficking, was found injured in his cell, according to a report from New York’s NBC News 4.

Sources close to the investigation told News 4 on Wednesday that Epstein was found injured in his cell, “semi-conscious with marks on his neck.” INSIDER contacted the Federal Bureau of Prisons for comment.

It is unclear how Epstein sustained the alleged injury – if it was a possible attempt at suicide or an assault. One source “cautioned that the injuries were not serious and questioned if Epstein might be using it as a way to get a transfer,” News 4 wrote.

A source told News 4 that Epstein may have been assaulted, and that another inmate was being questioned on the matter. The man’s lawyer told News 4 that claims that his client assaulted Epstein were “absolutely not true.”

Epstein’s representatives have not publicly confirmed the alleged incident. Epstein’s attorney did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Epstein, 66, pleaded guilty to state charges of soliciting prostitution in 2008 and registered as a sex offender as part of a deal cut with the US Attorney’s Office in Miami. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison but only served 13 months in a private wing of the Palm Beach County Jail where he was allowed to work in an office six days per week.

Epstein was arrested earlier this month and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Epstein faces up to 45 years in prison.

Last week, US District Judge Richard M. Berman denied bail for Epstein, arguing that Epstein remains a danger to the public and could use his “great wealth and vast resources” to flee the country and avoid prosecution, according to The Associated Press.