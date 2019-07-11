A Manhattan mansion, a ranch in New Mexico, a private jet, and a black stuffed poodle on a Steinway. Here’s a look at the assets of Jeffrey Epstein.

source Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested over the weekend and is facing charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy in federal court.

Court documents unsealed Monday say Epstein must forfeit any property connected with the crimes alleged against him.

Epstein owns a laundry list of bizarre and expensive assets, some of which may not be forfeited to authorities.

Over the weekend, mysterious financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking. He stands accused of using his wealth to run a sex-trafficking operation that prosecuters allege victimized girls as young as 14.

The indictment says that Epstein must forfeit “any property, real and personal, that was used or intended to be used to commit or to facilitate the commission of the offence alleged.” This includes a mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, an estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and a private jet.

But that is just the beginning of a long list of assets owned by Epstein. Here are some of the assets that Epstein reportedly owns, or has owned, over the years.

1. Manhattan mansion

caption Epstein’s mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The home must be forfeited according to the indictment against Epstein. source Screenshot via Google Maps

Epstein lived in a mansion at East 71st street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan valued at approximately $77 million. It is one of the assets that has been named in the recent indictment he is facing.

The mansion, which was formerly owned by Les Wexner, the CEO of Victoria’s Secret Parent company L Brands, has between seven and nine floors and at least 40 rooms, along with a menagerie of bizarre furnishings.

Those include eyeballs manufactured for injured soldiers, according to Vanity Fair, a heated sidewalk, a mural depicting Epstein in jail, and a customized chessboard carved with likenesses of his staff in promiscuous poses, according to the New York Times.

In addition, Bill Cosby lived across the street at one time.

2. Palm Beach estate

caption Epstein’s home in Palm Beach, Florida is pictured above. The home is where much of the abuse is alleged to have taken place. source Google Streetview

Epstein also spent a considerable amount of time at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The home is also listed in the indictment.

Authorities raided the home in 2005 and took video footage of the interior. It was also full of strange decor, similar to his Manhattan mansion. It included massage chairs, dentistry equipment, framed naked photos of young girls as well as his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite. Maxwell has also been accused of recruiting girls for Epstein in lawsuits according to Page Six.

3. Private jet nicknamed the “Lolita Express”

caption A Boeing 727-200 source Champion Air via Wikimedia Commons

Because he travelled between multiple homes, Epstein owned at least two private jets.

One was a Boeing 727 nicknamed the “Lolita Express” after the novel “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov that details the sexual relationship of the narrator, a middle-aged man, with his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The jet has also been listed in the indictment, as prosecutors believe it may have been used to transport victims. The flight logs of the jet list some passengers including former President Bill Clinton, according to Gawker.

He also owned a G550 gulf stream, according to Bloomberg, a helicopter, according to Vanity Fair.

4. Little St. James Island

caption Epstein now spends most of his time on his private island in the Caribbean, Little St. James. source Google

Epstein owned Little Saint James Island, which sits between St. Thomas and St. John in the Caribbean, two of the largest of the US Virgin Islands.

The island has a main residence, guest houses, and a bizarre structure that resembles a temple.

5. Zorro Ranch in New Mexico

caption Epstein’s Zorro Ranch was near Santa Fe, New Mexico. source Google Maps

Epstein’s home in New Mexico was once the largest home in the state, at 26,700 square feet, according to the Albuquerque Journal. It’s in Stanley, New Mexico, sound of Sante Fe and covers 10,000 acres of land.

One of the plaintiffs in the case filed against Epstein in Florida said that she was abused by Epstein and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz at the ranch and various other properties owned by Epstein. Dershowitz has denied the claims.

6. Apartment in Paris

caption Avenue Foch in Paris, France source Shutterstock

Epstein also owns an apartment on Avenue Foch in Paris, according to Curbed. He was travelling from Paris to New York when he was arrested at Teterboro Airport Saturday, according to NBC New York.

7. Multiple luxury cars

caption A 2018 Chevrolet Suburban. source Chevrolet Media

Epstein owned at least 15 luxury cars, according to Bloomberg. Seven of them were Chevrolet Suburbans, federal authorities said.

8. Three US passports

Prosecutors said Monday that Epstein has three active US passports.

9. Steinway piano

caption A Steinway piano source Mamta Badkar/Business Insider

Epstein’s Manhattan mansion boasted many opulent decorations including a nine-foot ebony Steinway “D” grand piano, according to Vanity Fair. There was also a black stuffed poodle that would sit on top of the piano.

10. Many pieces of art

caption FBI agents reportedly broke down the door of Jeffrey Epstein’s NYC home on the evening of July 6, 2019. source REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Epstein’s residences included troves of art, ranging from expensive to lewd to bizarre. He had a naked African warrior statue, large Persian rugs, many paintings, and a gilded desk Epstein claimed once belonged to banker JPMorgan, according to Vanity Fair.