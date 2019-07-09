A look inside multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s real-estate portfolio, where sex trafficking reportedly took place and a $77 million Manhattan mansion may have been acquired for $0

caption Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on 9/8/04. source Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images

Though Jeffrey Epstein went to great lengths to keep his life private, one thing he couldn’t keep under wraps was his expensive real-estate portfolio.

Epstein’s real estate has played a major role in the ongoing sex-trafficking and sexual-abuse allegations against him. He was recently arrested on July 6, 2019 on suspicion of sex trafficking minors in his Manhattan and Florida homes from around 1999 to 2005, according to the Daily Beast. The arrest comes over a decade after Epstein pleaded guilty to solicitation of prostitution and procurement of minors for prostitution and served 13 months in prison.

The sexual abuse is said to have taken place in Epstein’s homes in New York, New Mexico, the US Virgin Islands, and Paris, France.

To the public’s knowledge, he currently owns five luxury residential properties: a multimillion-dollar mansion in Manhattan, a private island in the US Virgin Islands, a home in Palm Beach, Florida, a ranch in New Mexico, and an apartment in Paris, France.

The $77 million Manhattan mansion, which may have been acquired for $0

source REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Epstein’s seven-story mansion on 9 East 71st Street is proving to be just as mysterious as the multimillionaire himself.

Business Insider’s Benjamin Goggin previously reported that the details of how Epstein came to own the home aren’t entirely clear. However, there was some sort of transaction between him and his client Les Wexner in 1995. Public records show that in 2011, ownership of the property was transferred to Maple Inc., a trust controlled by Epstein. Documents indicate that Maple acquired that property for $0.

While there aren’t many photos of the inside, in 2003, Epstein allowed a reporter from Vanity Fair to visit the home. The interior was described by Vicky Ward as a “high-walled, eclectic, imperious fantasy that seems to have no boundaries.” Decorations throughout the home included framed eyeballs made for injured soldiers and a stuffed black poodle. In 1996, the New York Times reported that Bill Cosby, who is also a convicted sex offender, owned a home across the street.

Epstein is accused of luring young girls to this Manhattan mansion and sexually abusing them. According to the New York Times, the minors gave Epstein naked massages and engaged in sex acts with him.

Prosecutors are now fighting to force Epstein to forfeit the Manhattan mansion which is believed to be valued at over $77 million.

The 70-acre private island in the US Virgin Islands

caption Epstein now spends most of his time on his private island in the Caribbean, Little St. James. source Google

According to Time, Epstein has owned the private island Little Saint James for over 20 years. It is believed to be his primary residence

The 70-acre island which Epstein calls “Little St. Jeff’s,” sits off the coast of St. Thomas and includes five structures: a villa-style compound, library, cinema, detached bathhouse, and cabanas.

St. Thomas is the base location of the Jeffrey Epstein VI Foundation. According to JeffreyEpstein.org, the foundation began in 2000 and has given $35 million to Harvard, kickstarting the university’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics. The foundation has also supported scientists including Stephen Hawkings, Martin Nowak, Gregory Benford, and Marvin Minsky.

The $12 million waterfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida that was reportedly purchased for $2.5 million and was where much of the alleged sex acts took place

caption Epstein’s home, where many of the alleged sexual encounters occurred, is pictured above in Palm Beach. source Emily Michot/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty

Epstein’s Palm Beach estate is estimated to be worth over $12 million. According to a local report, he purchased the property in 1990 for $2.5 million.

The Palm Beach home is where a lot of the abuse is alleged to have taken place. According to the Miami Herald, in 2007, Epstein was accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls as often as three times a day in the home.

The Zorro Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico with a 26,700-square-foot mansion that was reportedly the largest in the country

source Google Maps

Epstein purchased the Zorro Ranch in 1993 from former New Mexico Governor Bruce King. On the 7,500 acre property, he built a 26,700-square-foot mansion. According to Curbed, it was appraised at over $18 million in 2013.

According to a local report, at the time the mansion was built it was double the size of the second-largest home in the county. Epstein told Vanity Fair, that his property in New Mexico made his Manhattan townhouse “look like a shack.”

The mystery apartment in Paris, France

caption Avenue Foch in Paris, France source Shutterstock

According to Curbed, the apartment Epstein owns in Paris is on the famous Avenue Foch. While there is little information about the apartment, The Real Deal reports that homes on the avenue can sell for over $4 million.