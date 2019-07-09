Images show inside Jeffrey Epstein’s $12 million Palm Beach mansion where victims say they were paid for sex as minors

caption Jeffrey Epstein, left, was charged with sex trafficking on Monday. In 2005, investigators took video from inside his Palm Beach home, revealing a fascination with nude art, right. source New York State Sex Offender Registry/Palm Beach Police

On Monday, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was charged with sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Epstein first came under investigation more than a decade ago. In 2005, authorities raided his $12 million Palm Beach, Florida home and took video of what they found inside.

INSIDER obtained screengrabs from that video, which show at least one photo of an underage girl, the massage chair where many of the assaults were alleged to have happened, and Epstein’s collection of nude art.

INSIDER obtained several screengrabs from the video, shot by Palm Beach authorities, and obscured many because they were too indecent to show in full.

In one of the most disturbing photos brazenly hung on Epstein’s walls, a young girl exposes her backside to the camera.

caption Perhaps the most disturbing photo hanging on Epstein’s wall was this picture, which shows a preteen-looking girl showing off her backside. source Palm Beach Police

Also hanging on the wall is a portrait of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend at the time who is alleged to have recruited young girls for him, according to victims who spoke to police.

caption A portrait of Epstein’s then girlfriend was hanging on the wall when the 2005 raid happened. source Palm Beach Police

In another shot, a massage chair is set up in a bathroom. According to an investigation in the Miami Herald last year, the massage chair is where many of Epstein’s victims said they were coerced into sex acts.

caption In one shot from the video, a massage table is set up in a bathroom. The Miami Herald reported last year that Epstein used a massage table to coerce a lot of his victims into sex. source Palm Beach Police

The video also showed a large collection of nude art in Epstein’s home:

caption Epstein had several pieces of art depicting nude women. source Palm Beach Police

Details of the cases against Epstein

On Monday, the disgraced financier was charged with sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in a case that spans more than a decade.

Last year, the Miami Herald published a report detailing how investigators collected a mountain of evidence against Epstein, for allegedly paying multiple underage girls to have sex with him, that could have seen him imprisoned for life.

But thanks to a plea deal he cut with prosecutors, including Trump’s now Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Epstein pleaded guilty to a lesser state charge of soliciting a prostitute and ended up serving just 13 months in a county jail, where he was allowed out during the day to go to work.

Following the fallout from that story, authorities in New York started looking into Epstein. Over the weekend, they raided his New York City mansion and found a “vast trove” of hundreds or even thousands of lewd photos of young women or girls and a massage room.

Epstein was arrested Saturday after he landed in the US from Paris on his private jet. He was charged with sex trafficking and could get up to 45 years in prison if convicted. He has entered a not-guilty plea.