An inside look at Jeffrey Epstein’s 2 private islands in the Caribbean, which locals call ‘Orgy Island’ and where airport workers say they saw him traveling with underage girls

- Rick Friedman Photography via Getty; Marco Bello/Reuters
- Jeffrey Epstein’s real-estate portfolio has played a major role in the sexual-abuse allegations against him.
- New York Magazine reported that he owns two neighboring private islands in the US Virgin Islands, which cost him over $25 million collectively.
- Prior to his arrest in July of 2019, one of the private islands served as his primary residence.
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has an expensive real-estate portfolio that includes two neighboring private islands.
In 1998, Epstein bought Little St. James Island, a 72-acre private island in the US Virgin Islands, for $ 7.95 million. The island has been dubbed “Pedophile Island” and “Orgy Island,” by locals, according to the LA Times.
Next to Little St. James Island sits Epstein’s second private island, Great St. James Island. He purchased the second island in 2016 for a reported $18 million.
According to New York Magazine, Epstein planned to build a compound on the island but was issued a stop-work order in December of 2018 for not obeying environmental regulations.
Keep reading for an inside look at Epstein’s islands.
Jeffrey Epstein owns two private islands in the US Virgin Islands: Little St. James Island and Great St. James Island.
- Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty
Source: New York Magazine, Miami Herald
The islands sit next to each other, off the coast of St. Thomas.
- Google Maps
Source: Google Maps
The first of Epstein’s U.S. Virgin Island purchases was Little Saint James Island.
Source: New York Magazine
Little St. James Island spans 78 acres.
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: Business Insider
Epstein bought it in 1998 for $7.95 million.
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: New York Magazine
He reportedly flew underage girls to the island on his private jet as recently as last year.
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: Business Insider, Vanity Fair
The LA Times reported that the island has been dubbed “Pedophile Island” and “Orgy Island” by locals.
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: Los Angeles Times
The island includes five buildings: a villa-style compound, a library, a cinema, a detached bathhouse, and cabanas. According to New York Magazine, there is also a “flamingo-stocked lagoon” on the island.
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: Curbed, Business Insider, New York Magazine
The main residence and compound sit on the northeast point of the island, and a pair of guest houses sit on the northwest and southeast points of the island. The mansion has a distinctive turquoise roof.
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: Business Insider, AP
The island also has a temple structure that boasts some strange features. One of those features, Business Insider previously reported, is a door that appears to be designed to keep people inside.
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: Business Insider
The island is believed to have been Epstein’s primary residence.
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: Miami Herald
In 2000, Epstein started Jeffrey Epstein’s VI Foundation on Little St. James.
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: JeffreyEpstein.org
According to its website, the foundation gave $35 million to Harvard, kickstarting the university’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics. However, Vox reported that a source close to the donation said the donation sum was actually much smaller — $6.5 million.
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: JeffreyEpstein.org, Vox
The foundation, according to its website, supported scientists including Stephen Hawking, Martin Nowak, Gregory Benford, and Marvin Minsky.
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: JeffreyEpstein.org
The larger of Epstein’s two islands is Great Saint James Island.
- Reuters
Source: Google Maps
It spans 165 acres.
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: New York Magazine
Epstein purchased Great St. James Island in 2016 for a reported $18 million.
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: New York Post
Epstein planned to build a compound on the island but was issued a stop-work order in December of 2018 for not obeying environmental regulations. According to the New York Post, the stop-work order was ignored and construction on the island continued.
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: New York Magazine, New York Post
As the Virgin Islands Daily News reported, the compound is supposed to include an amphitheater and an “underwater office and pool.”
- REUTERS/Marco Bello
Source: Virgin Islands Daily News
To the public’s knowledge, Epstein owns four other luxury residential properties:a mansion in Manhattan, an estate in Palm Beach, Florida, a ranch in New Mexico, and an apartment in Paris, France.
- Screenshot via Google Maps
Epstein’s seven-story mansion on 9 East 71st Street was valued at $77 million in a recent court document. However, The New York City Department of Finance valued the home closer to $56 million earlier this year. Over in Florida, his Palm Beach estate, which he purchased in 1990, is estimated to be worth over $12 million.
In New Mexico, Epstein owns a 7,500-acre ranch which was appraised at over $18 million in 2013.
He also owns an apartment in Paris, France, on the famous Avenue Foch. However, very little information on the apartment is available to the public.