Jeffrey Epstein reportedly told prominent scientists he wanted to impregnate 20 women at a time at his New Mexico ranch in order to ‘seed the human race with his DNA’

caption The financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of trafficking underage girls, and the Zorro Ranch he owns in New Mexico. source New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services via Reuters; Reuters Drone Base

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reportedly told scientists he wanted to “seed the human race” with his DNA by impregnating 20 women at a time at his New Mexico ranch, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

He has reportedly been discussing the idea since the early 2000s at various dinners, conferences, and other gatherings.

There is no evidence he acted on the idea.

Epstein is pleading not guilty to new sex trafficking charges, and is currently in jail awaiting trial in New York.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Jeffrey Epstein told a number of scientists and confidantes he wanted to “seed the human race” with his DNA by impregnating women at his New Mexico ranch, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The financier and convicted sex offender has been discussing the idea since the early 2000s at various dinners, conferences, and other gatherings, The Times reported, citing four sources familiar with his thinking. But there is no evidence he actually acted on the idea.

The idea was to impregnate 20 women at a time by inseminating them with his sperm, The Times reported, citing the computer philosophy writer Jaron Lanier, who heard the story secondhand from a NASA scientist who described her conversation with Epstein.

One scientist told The Times that Epstein was not shy about the idea, discussing it at a dinner in 2001. Another scientist told the newspaper that Epstein proposed his plan at a 2006 conference in the Virgin Islands.

The idea likely comes from Epstein’s well-known interest in transhumanism, a eugenics-like philosophy around enhancing the population by using modern technologies.

caption U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2008. source Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via REUTERS

Read more: Jeffrey Epstein could face trial on sex-trafficking charges in June 2020, and his lawyers say there are more than 1 million pages of evidence

Lanier said the scientist told him he’d been inspired by a 1980s sperm bank called the Repository for Germinal Choice, which said it offered sperm from Nobel Prize winners. The sperm bank shut down in 1999, and The Times reported that only one Nobel laureate has admitted to contributing to it.

Lanier also told The Times he believed Epstein was screening candidates for the plan at his infamous dinner parties, where he frequently invited attractive and highly accomplished women.

Epstein reportedly rubbed elbows with prominent scientists to pursue his interests in eugenics and cryogenics

Epstein was charged earlier this month with trafficking dozens of underage girls. Prosecutors allege that Epstein paid girls to give him massages and other sex acts, and arranged for some to recruit other young girls.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is being held without bail. He was previously convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor, though the plea deal was widely criticized for its leniency.

Read more: Epstein’s ‘ground zero’: How the financier reportedly wreaked havoc on the Royal Palm Beach High School community

caption U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein looks on near his lawyer Martin Weinberg and Judge Richard Berman during a status hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch in New York, U.S., July 31, 2019. source Reuters/Jane Rosenberg

The Times reported that Epstein often exaggerated his intellect and scientific prowess when he interacted with members of an elite scientific community, and used his connections to delve into subjects like eugenics and cryogenics.

He even told one transhumanism advocate that he wanted his head and penis to be cryogenically frozen, according to The Times.

Among the top scientists he socialized with were the late physicist Stephen Hawking, the physicist Murray Gell-Mann, the evolutionary biologist Stephen Gould, the neurologist Oliver Sacks, the molecular engineer George Church, and the theoretical physicist Frank Wilczek, according to The Times.

But Steven Pinker, the Harvard University professor and cognitive psychologist, told The Times he grew suspicious of Epstein after attending some of his elite “salons and coffee klatsches.”

“He would abruptly change the subject, ADD-style, dismiss an observation with an adolescent wisecrack,” Pinker said, calling Epstein an “intellectual impostor.”

Pinker also told The Times that he argued with Epstein once about the risk of global overpopulation, and that Epstein had argued against giving food and healthcare to the poor because he believed they would cause overpopulation.