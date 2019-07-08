Unsealed court documents reveal that billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is being charged with running a sex trafficking ring that included girls as young as 14

caption A protest group called “Hot Mess” hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City. According to reports, Epstein will be charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. source Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Court documents unsealed Monday reveal the extent of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation, which federal prosecutors have charged him with running at least between the years of 2002 and 2005.

Prosecutors allege that girls as young as 14 were victimized.

Epstein, a billionaire who “collected” famous friends like President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, is set to appear in court in New York City later Monday.

Charges against Epstein are one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors, which carries a maximum sentence of 45 years.

Federal prosecutors unsealed court documents on Monday that charge billionaire Jeffrey Epstein with sex trafficking and conspiracy.

The indictment alleges that the financier molested girls as young as 14 in an operation that ran at least between 2002 and 2005, with dozens of girls victimized.

If convicted of one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors, Epstein would face up to 45 years in prison. In the unsealed court documents, the Grand Jury charges Epstein with the sexual exploitation and abuse of “dozens of minor girls” in locations that include his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida.

The documents allege Epstein and at least three of his employees would knowingly entice and recruit minor girls in Palm Beach and in Manhattan to visit Epstein’s homes to engage in sex acts with him, “after which he would give the victims hundreds of dollars in cash.”

caption Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City. source Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Prosecutors allege Epstein had a ‘vast network’ to ‘increase his supply of victims’

Additionally, the documents allege that Epstein would pay some of his victims to entice other minor girls, creating a “vast network” to “maintain and increase his supply of victims” in a manner similar to that of a pyramid scheme. Epstein’s victims allegedly included girls as young as 14 who were “often particularly vulnerable to exploitation.”

The billionaire knowingly and intentionally sought out minor girls, the documents go on to allege, with victims “expressly” telling him their age. Victims would be recruited to provide “‘massages'” to Epstein, “which would be performed nude or partially nude, would become increasingly sexual in nature, and would typically include one or more sex acts,” according to the indictment.

These sex acts would allegedly include “groping and direct and indirect contact with the victim’s genitals” during which the Grand Jury alleges Epstein would “masturbate […] ask victims to touch him while he masturbated, and touch victims’ genitals with his hands or with sex toys.”

caption A 2017 photo of Jeffrey Epstein from the New York state sex offender registry. source New York state sex offender registry

According to the documents, Epstein directed employees and associates to entice, recruit, contact, and pay his underaged victims, including at least one New York-based employee named in the documents as “Employee-1” and two assistants named “Employee-2” and “Employee-3,” who were also responsible for scheduling appointments with his victims at his Manhattan and Palm Beach residences.

The documents detail encounters between three victims, who were minors at the time of the alleged sexual abuse, and the three employees of Epstein, which include telephone calls placed to schedule appointments at Epstein’s residences, along with instructions to recruit other minors for sexual acts. Epstein is also charged with transporting and harboring victims in alleged acts of sex trafficking.

The documents include a forfeiture request for Epstein’s residence in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, along with “its buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, and easements.”

Epstein was connected to Trump and Clinton

Epstein, a financier with a mysterious past, has been linked to influential figures that include President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton. Epstein valued his “collection” of an elite social circle, which aided him in 2005 when Miami authorities first began to investigate him for sexual abuse, and ultimately convicted him of two counts of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Trump’s current Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta worked as a federal prosecutor at the time, and signed a secret plea deal in 2008 that allowed Epstein to avoid federal prosecution and serve only 13 months of an 18-month prison sentence, during which he was released six days a week to work in his office.

Epstein is set to appear in court in Manhattan later Monday.