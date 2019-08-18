Jeffrey Epstein reportedly purchased 2 small pairs of women’s panties from the Palm Beach jail’s commissary

caption Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday evening on charges of sex trafficking of minors. source Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

During Jeffrey Epstein’s 2008 stint at the Palm Beach County Jail, he once bought two small pairs of women’s panties, The Miami Herald reported Saturday.

It’s unclear why Epstein made the bizarre purchases, or why he was permitted to buy them.

The panties were among hundreds of purchases – most of them mundane – that Epstein made during his 13-month jail sentence.

Epstein spent roughly $2,000 at the jail’s commissary on items like coffee, snacks, shampoo, and toothpaste.

The financier Jeffrey Epstein once bought two pairs of small women’s panties from the commissary at the Palm Beach jail more than a decade ago, The Miami Herald reported Saturday, citing newly obtained purchase logs.

The panties were size 5, and among hundreds of purchases he made over the course of his 13-month jail stint for soliciting sex with a minor, the newspaper reported.

Epstein died by suicide last Saturday at a Manhattan jail, where he was being held on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy. A medical examiner found that he hanged himself inside his cell, setting off a furor over the jail’s conditions and why Epstein was removed from suicide watch just weeks earlier.

The accused sex trafficker was previously incarcerated at the Palm Beach County Jail for 13 months beginning in 2008, but spent much of his stint at his office after a widely criticized work-release deal brokered with the sheriff.

Epstein spent six days per week and 12 hours per day at his office, supervised by off-duty deputies.

Most of his other commissary purchases were more mundane, including 800 single-serve cups of coffee, Hershey’s almond bars, and underwear presumably for himself: medium-sized men’s briefs.

The newspaper reported that he spent $2,000 total on snacks and toiletries at the commissary.

Epstein also appeared highly conscious of his appearance, buying hair gel, seven bottles of shampoo, and 22 tubes of toothpaste. One of his paralegals was even caught trying to bring him a book titled “Face Exercises that Prevent Premature Aging,” the Herald reported.