Jeffrey Epstein enjoyed unprecedented freedom during his 13-month jail term, but nobody will say why

caption U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2008. source Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via REUTERS

Jeffrey Epstein was granted a six-day-a-week work-release during his 13-month jail term 2008, which he served after pleading guilty to procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution.

In Florida, inmates are evaluated for work release when they have 10 months remaining in their sentences. Inmates who are convicted of a sex offense are not allowed to participate.

It remains unclear why Epstein, who pleaded guilty to sex crimes and had more than 10 months left on his sentence, was approved.

The sentencing was issued as part of a widely criticized once-secret plea deal Epstein took when facing allegations of sexually abusing more than 30 underage girls. Because of the deal, Epstein didn’t go to prison like most sex offenders and was given unprecedented freedom – which some now claim Epstein used to have dalliances with women.

Epstein worked in his private office 12 hours a day, six days a week, while staying in a private wing of the Palm Beach County jail – reserved, reportedly, for “snitches or others who need protection from other inmates for various reasons, such as having a lot of money,” according to the Palm Beach Post. After his release he had to register as a sex offender, according to an extensive report on his release published by the Miami Herald.

The work-release program was approved by the courts with no objections by the state, and now, as Epstein faces sex-trafficking charges almost identical to the allegations he faced in 2008, no one will say exactly why he was given so much freedom.

Epstein’s work release appeared to go against program policies

The Miami Herald questioned Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office about the work-release program in 2018 as part of its investigation into Epstein.

PBSO spokeswoman Therese Barbera told the paper that Epstein was eligible because he did not register as a sex offender until after he was released from jail in 2009.

“There was no factual basis to deny Mr. Epstein the same availability of this program that is offered to other inmates under similar circumstances. Mr. Epstein was closely monitored and there were no problems encountered during his time in the program,” she told the Herald.

Court papers seen by the Herald listed Epstein as a convicted, though not registered, sex offender at the time of his sentencing.

At the time of Epstein’s work-release, the PBSO barred registered sex offenders from the program. In a filmed interview provided to INSIDER, PBSO Chief Deputy Michael Gauger said Epstein fulfilled all requirements to receive work release. He did not detail the necessary requirements.

“Your average inmate is given work release,” he said in the interview. “Some convicted felons who are spending time with us are given work release.”

Barbera gave a similar response to WPTV when asked about Epstein’s work-release in an interview earlier this week.

“Sex offenders are not allowed to go on work release. Epstein registered as a sex offender after he was released from jail,” she told the Florida channel.

INSIDER has contacted the PBSO and the Florida Department of Corrections, and the Florida State Attorney’s Office in hopes of getting a further explanation on Epstein’s work-release program.

The US State Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida declined to comment.

Sex offenders are banned from participating in work release programs in Florida

In Florida, work release programs were established around 40 years ago, according to a report from the National Institute of Justice.

Inmates are found eligible for the program if the corrections agency determines that a person presents a lower risk of public safety to the outside community.

The National Institute of Justice said in 2017 that inmates are evaluated for work release when they have 10 months remaining in their sentences.

Inmates who have a history of escape or violence, prior work release termination, a sex offense, or more than four prior incarcerations are not allowed to participate.

WPTV did find, however, that court records from the time showed that Epstein’s non-profit, Florida Science Foundation, paid PBSO $128,136 during his 2008-2009 incarceration. According to Deputy Barbera, the money was used to pay for a team of off-duty police to facilitate Epstein’s work-release.

PBSO’s Chief Deputy Gauger said that the off-duty officers were expected to keep detailed daily reports of Epstein’s work-release, including a sign-in sheet of who visited him at his office. INSIDER has asked the PBSO for the reports.

A lawyer representing some of Epstein’s accusers says the financier committed sexual abuse while on work-release

Meanwhile, a lawyer representing some of the women who have accused Epstein of sexual abuse claimed on Tuesday that the financier committed sexual abuse during his 13-month jail term.

Lawyer Brad Edwards said during a press conference on Tuesday that Epstein had female visitors under the age of 21 go to his private office, where he would spend his days during work-release.

Edwards said Epstein had sexual interactions with the female visitors that constituted abuse, similar in nature to the abuses described in a criminal indictment against Epstein.

Women who say Epstein abused them want him to remain behind bars while awaiting his upcoming trial

Epstein pleaded not guilty to sex-trafficking charges on July 8. In the indictment, prosecutors alleged that Epstein molested girls as young as 14 in a sex trafficking operation that ran from at least 2002 to 2005.

Epstein will remain at Manhattan Correctional Center until at least Thursday, when a judge will decide if the financier can be released while awaiting trial.

Two women who say they were sexually abused by Epstein when they were girls have asked the judge to keep Epstein behind bars.

The women, Courtney Wild and Annie Farmer, said he should remain in jail “for the safety of any other girls.”