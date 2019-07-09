Jeffrey Epstein had a bizarre hiring practice for his all-female executive team, which worked for him 24 hours a day

caption Jeffrey Epstein referred to his female assistants as an “extension of his brain.” source Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein, the multimillionaire sex-offender charged with trafficking underage girls, had an all-female executive team he brought with him to overseas trips and kept in contact with 24-hours a day, according to a 2005 report in The New York Times.

The Times reported that Epstein paid for his assistants’ Michelin-star dinners and appointments with a celebrity hairstylist. He bought a luxury car for his pregnant assistant to convince her not to leave.

Reports now suggest that around the same time he was talking to the newspaper, Epstein was also allegedly sex-trafficking underage girls in New York and Florida.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested in New York City in suspicion of sex trafficking underage girls, reportedly kept an all-female team of assistants that would work 24-hours a day on business and personal matters.

Epstein referred to his team as a “social prosthesis” and an “extension of his brain,” he told The New York Times in 2005. He paid each assistant $200,000 a year.

To get the gig, assistants would write a 20-page research report to demonstrate their communication and critical thinking skills. Epstein likened the assistant hiring process to a “graduate exam.”

In addition to their plum salary, Epstein paid for their visits to celebrity hair stylist Frédéric Fekkai and Michelin star restaurant Le Cirque, the Times reported. He brought two assistants with him every time he traveled on his private jet.

The hiring style and working relationship details further fill out a profile of Epstein’s lifestyle, which is coming to light after the financier was arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking underage girls. Epstein, a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty to solicitation of prostitution and procurement of minors for prostitution in 2007.

Epstein was reportedly so fond of his assistants, he bought one of them a Mercedes-Benz and a full-time nanny after she got pregnant and considered leaving. ”There is no way that I could lose Lesley to motherhood,” he told The Times.

The FBI arrested Epstein on Saturday, July 6, 2019, for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005, the same year he spoke to The Times about his all-female executive assistant team.

The former hedge fund manager had ties with many powerful people, including Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. In 2002, Trump said Epstein likes his women “on the younger side.”