The inventor of Jelly Belly has launched cannabis-infused jelly beans

Jelly Belly’s inventor, David Klein, is getting into the cannabis business.

Klein recently launched a CBD-infused jelly bean business called Spectrum Confections.

While Jelly Belly itself is not connected to the venture, cannabis-infused candies are on the cusp of transforming the confectionary business.

The inventor of Jelly Belly has a trendy new jelly bean creation.

David Klein – who invented Jelly Belly in 1976 – recently launched a CBD-infused jelly bean brand called Spectrum Confections. The candy comes in 38 flavors, including roasted marshmallow, piña colada, and strawberry cheesecake, and it contains 10 mg of CBD in each bean.

“The jelly bean is perfect for the proper dosage” of CBD, Klein told Cannabis Aficionado.

The CBD-infused jelly beans are available for sale in bulk on Spectrum Confections website, though the candies are currently sold out.

Klein has been involved in the candy business since the 1970s, when he created Jelly Belly. Jelly bean maker Herman Goelitz Candy Co. acquired the Jelly Belly trademark in 1980 and changed its name to Jelly Belly Candy Co.

While Jelly Belly is not involved with Spectrum Confections, the candy business as a whole is bracing itself for the impact of cannabis-infused foods and beverages.

CBD, the non-psychoactive component of marijuana, is seen as an especially ripe area for growth. A team of analysts at investment bank Cowen recently estimated that the American market for CBD will skyrocket from roughly $1-2 billion now to $16 billion by 2025.