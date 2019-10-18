Jenna Dewan says she felt ‘blindsided’ when she found out about Channing Tatum’s relationship with Jessie J ‘over the internet’

caption Jenna Dewan said she found out Channing Tatum and Jessie J were dating from online reports. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association, Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards, and Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan opened up about her initial reaction to ex Channing Tatum‘s relationship with singer Jessie J in a recently released excerpt from her forthcoming book, “Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance.”

The dancer said she felt “blindsided” by the news, which she said she found out about online with the rest of the world.

While she wanted to speak out about the news, she decided to “choose grace.”

Dewan doesn’t harbor any ill will toward Tatum, and has since moved on with her “amazing” fiancé Steve Kazee.

Jenna Dewan said she felt “blindsided” when Channing Tatum didn’t give her a heads up before news broke online that he was dating singer Jessie J.

The former “World of Dance” host opened up about learning her ex had started dating again after their separation in new excerpts from her forthcoming book, “Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday.”

“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face – and over the internet, as it was happening,” she said, according to E! News, adding, “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided.”

caption Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were married for nine years before separating in April 2018. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Dewan said she had trouble biting her tongue, but ultimately refrained from speaking out impulsively.

“Instead of reacting the way I wanted to…I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment? Had I not been practicing this way of life beforehand, I definitely wouldn’t have handled this news very gracefully,” she wrote.

But Dewan ended up moving on with actor Steve Kazee, and doesn’t harbor any anger toward her “Step Up” costar.

“When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing,” she said of her relationship with her now-fiancé, who she’s also expecting her second child with. She shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with Tatum.

Dewan added: “It was this cosmically great thing where we circled back around each other after a moment of instant recognition years ago.”

Dewan and Tatum announced their separation with a joint statement in April 2018, and Dewan filed for divorce six months later, asking for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

Earlier this week, the pair agreed to become legally single as they continue negotiating their divorce case, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Dewan’s book “Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday” hits stands on Tuesday.

A representative for Tatum didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.