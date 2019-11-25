Jenna Dewan shuts down speculation that she shaded Camila Cabello at the AMAs: ‘I love her so much’

caption Jenna Dewan and Camila Cabello both attended the 2019 AMAs on Sunday. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic and P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Dancer and actress Jenna Dewan shut down speculation that she was shading singer Camila Cabello during her performance of “Señorita” at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday.

“I’m getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila,” Dewan said in a video posted to her Instagram story after the ceremony.

“No. I love her so much. I’m such a big fan of hers,” the dancer said.

The controversy started after Dewan appeared to call Cabello “extra” during her AMAs performance.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, Dewan said she had nothing but love for the “Señorita” singer, who performed her hit song with Shawn Mendes at the ceremony Sunday night.

“I’m getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila,” Dewan said in the video, which appeared to be filmed as she was leaving the ceremony.

Jenna Dewan addressed rumors she called Camila Cabello “always so extra” at the #AMAs and ended up being a total hype queen for her. pic.twitter.com/oXf1gSP89g — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) November 25, 2019

“No. I love her. I love her so much. I’m such a big fan of hers,” Dewan clarified, adding, “I don’t understand what that’s about.”

“Guys, we were bumping and grinding so hard to ‘Señorita,'” Dewan’s date for the event, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, chimed in.

The controversy began after a since-deleted video, showing Dewan whispering something to Goreski during Cabello and Mendes’ performance of “Señorita,” began circulating on Twitter during the awards show.

Some fans thought that Dewan was whispering “She’s so extra” to Goreski, and even claimed that the dancer was rolling her eyes.

But once Dewan posted the video clearing things up, others were quick to condemn the users who started the drama between Cabello and Dewan.

