Jenna Dewan responded to the suggestions that she looks like Channing Tatum’s reported new girlfriend, Jessie J

caption Some fans think Jenna Dewan and Jessie J look similar. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association, Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards, and Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan is finally responding to fans who say she looks like singer Jessie J.

On Monday, an Instagram user, @bryana_blakeley, commented on one of Dewan’s Instagram posts from a Baby2Baby event she attended. The fan mentioned that she didn’t understand the physical comparisons between Dewan and Jessie J, who is reportedly dating Channing Tatum. She said that the two stars are “not even close” and added that Dewan is “untouchable.”

“Just trying to spread positive vibes, keep doing you…to an absolute outsider from a small town you are doing it seamlessly,” she added.

Dewan responded “positive vibes all the way.”

caption Dewan replied to one fan who weighed in on the comparison. source Jenna Dewan/Instagram

People first started comparing Dewan and Jessie J after it was reported in October that the British singer was dating Tatum.

The “22 Jump Street” star split with Dewan in April after nine years of marriage. Since then, they’ve reportedly moved on to seeing other people. Recently, Tatum attended one of Jessie J’s concerts and praised her performance. Dewan is reportedly dating actor and singer Steve Kazee, and the two have been photographed kissing and holding hands in public.

