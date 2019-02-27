Jenna Fischer cried after her ‘Office’ co-star Steve Carell hid in a box and scared her

- source
- Busy Tonight/YouTube
- “Splitting Up Together” star Jenna Fischer was on E!’s “Busy Tonight” Tuesday night.
- Host Busy Philipps gave Fischer boxes to open on camera as part of a bit in anticipation for Fischer’s birthday on Thursday, March 7. She unboxed gifts in boxes that progressively got larger.
- As Fischer opened the final box, her “Office” co-star Steve Carell popped out and surprised her.
- She jumped back in shock, screamed, and then started crying tears of joy.
- “I’m so sorry,” Carell said after shocking Fischer.
- The two laughed and hugged as Fischer wiped tears from her eyes.
