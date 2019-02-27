Jenna Fischer cried after her ‘Office’ co-star Steve Carell hid in a box and scared her

By
Anjelica Oswald, Insider
-
Steve Carell and Jenna Fischer hug

caption
Steve Carell and Jenna Fischer hug
source
Busy Tonight/YouTube

  • “Splitting Up Together” star Jenna Fischer was on E!’s “Busy Tonight” Tuesday night.
  • Host Busy Philipps gave Fischer boxes to open on camera as part of a bit in anticipation for Fischer’s birthday on Thursday, March 7. She unboxed gifts in boxes that progressively got larger.
  • As Fischer opened the final box, her “Office” co-star Steve Carell popped out and surprised her.
  • She jumped back in shock, screamed, and then started crying tears of joy.
  • “I’m so sorry,” Carell said after shocking Fischer.
  • The two laughed and hugged as Fischer wiped tears from her eyes.
  • Watch the clip below.