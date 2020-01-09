YouTuber Jenna Marbles gave herself an e-girl makeover to see how the teen look would suit her at 33

- source
- Jenna Marbles/YouTube
- YouTuber Jenna Marbles transformed herself into an e-girl, or a member of Gen Z who spends their time on TikTok and YouTube, for her latest video.
- E-girls are known for countering mainstream style with thick eyeliner, colorful hair, chain necklaces, and pink blush. They’re commonly described as modern-day emo or scene kids.
- Marbles said she thinks the style is “super cute” and wanted to see how it would look on herself as a 33-year-old woman.
- To achieve the look, she applied winged eyeliner, blush, drew hearts under her eyes, and wore a pink wig. Her outfit, which included a striped turtleneck underneath a band T-shirt, also helped the YouTuber to look like a completely different person.
- Watch Marbles’ video below to see the entire makeover.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Read more:
- People are using makeup to transform themselves into Baby Yoda
- Jeffree Star shared a tour of his $14.6 million mansion that includes everything from a movie theater to a ‘beauty barn’
- David Dobrik is urging people to stop visiting his house: ‘I don’t wanna have to move’
- YouTuber Patrick Starrr transformed himself into a ‘Cats’ character to show why the film ‘should have hired real makeup artists’