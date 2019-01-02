‘Jersey Shore’ star Jenni ‘Jwoww’ Farley says she was granted a temporary order of protection against husband Roger Mathews. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

The two first met in 2009 and they got married in 2015.

Jenni “Jwoww” Farley found fame on “Jersey Shore” and that’s also where she met her future husband, Roger Mathews. The pair first met in 2009 and have since had two children. Recently, the two have been in the process of getting divorced.

Here’s a timeline of Jenni “Jwoww” Farley and Roger Mathews’ relationship.

In 2009, Jenni Farley met Roger Mathews in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

caption The couple together in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. source Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

Although viewers didn’t meet Roger until season three, the two actually met while Jenni was filming season one of “Jersey Shore.” At the time, Farley was still dating Tom Lippolis.

According to the Daily Mail, Farley and Lippolis split a few months later in August 2010.

In November 2010, Farley hosted an event at Studio 54 in the MGM Grand.

caption The two posed for pictures together. source Getty/Denise Truscello

According to Haute Living, Farley attended the Las Vegas event with Mathews by her side.

Although she didn’t publically talk about it until 2018, in May of 2011, Farley had a miscarriage.

caption She opened up about in years later. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Farley revealed that she had a miscarriage right before filming of season four of “Jersey Shore,” which took place in Italy. She didn’t open up about this on-screen until “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

Earlier this year, she told “Jersey Shore” co-star Mike Sorrentino, “Right before Italy, like three or four weeks before Italy, my grandmother passed. And me and Roger actually lost a baby, like I ended up pregnant. Not a lot of people know.”

In June 2012, Farley starred alongside her friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi in a spin-off MTV series.

caption The show depicted some milestones in Mathews and Farley’s relationship. source MTV

The spin-off MTV series first premiered in June and it followed Farley and Polizzi as well as Mathews and Polizzi’s husband Jionni as they experienced parenthood and new adventures in Jersey City. The series later ended in November 2014.

In September 2012, Mathews proposed.

The moment was documented in an episode of “Snooki & Jwoww.” Mathews popped the question to Farley during a skydiving session and she said yes.

In 2014, the couple appeared on the WE TV Program, “Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars.”

caption They worked through some of their relationship issues on the show. source YouTube/WEtv

On the show, the couple reflected on how their relationship changed and they opened up about their sex life. In a later tweet, Farley said during filming she was pregnant and “super hormonal.”

In July 2014, the couple welcomed their first child together.

caption They named her Meilani. source Diego Corredor/MediaPunch /IPX

Mathews tweeted, “She is here! Meilani Alexandra Mathews 7lbs 13 ounces. Words can’t describe what looking into your child’s eyes can do to you. Im [sic] Humbled.”

In October 2015, the couple got married surrounded by their “Jersey Shore” co-stars.

E! reported that Jenni’s “Jersey Shore” co-stars were bridesmaids. According to People, during the wedding, the couple announced they were expecting their second child.

In 2016, Farley gave birth to the couple’s second child.

caption He was born on May 5, 2016. source Instagram/jwoww

Farley announced the arrival of their second child, Greyson Valor Mathews, on Instagram.

In 2017, the mini spin-off series “Jenni & Roger: Domesticated” premiered.

caption The series consisted of 34 videos. source YouTube/Jersey Shore

The YouTube spin-off show gave fans a candid inside look of what life was like for the couple and their two small children.

In September, Farley filed for divorce from Mathews.

After less than three years of marriage, Farley filed for divorce. Hours after the news broke, Mathews posted a series of videos on Instagram explaining how he was not done “fighting for the marriage.”

In October, the couple got dinner and went on a horse and carriage ride.

caption Roger shared moments from the night on his Instagram. source Instagram/RogerMathews

On Instagram, Mathews shared a photo with the caption, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” He also shared a video of Farley’s reaction when he took her on a horse and carriage ride.

In November, Mathews said the couple was “working on things.”

caption Pictured here at the DreamWorks’ “Trolls” The Experience. source John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2018

“We’re working on things yeah, absolutely. We spent eight years together so … I feel like there’s nothing that’s not fixable in our situation,” Mathews told Us Weekly as he, Farley, and their kids attended a DreamWorks event.

That same month, the couple said their son Greyson had been diagnosed with autism.

In December, Farley said she filed for and was granted a temporary restraining order against Roger.

caption Jenni hasn’t posted about Roger on Instagram since the incident. source Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

On December 14, Farley shared on Instagram that she was granted a temporary order of protection against Mathews. Farley’s post also stated that she would not be commenting further on her divorce.

During this same time, Mathews took to Instagram, posting a series of videos explaining his side of the situation. Some of the videos were taken while he was riding in the back of a cop car. “You guys are about to learn the truth and I promise you,” he wrote in one video’s caption.

In an effort to dispel some of what Mathews was talking about in his Instagram videos, fellow “Jersey Shore” star Nicole Polizzi Instagrammed a now-deleted video of Farley reportedly on the phone with police officers. Polizzi captioned the video “I’ve decided to post this video because Jenni’s intentions were to never keep the kids from Roger,” adding, “[Jenni] always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard too.”

In the video, OK! reported that Farley could be heard saying that she doesn’t want to fight for sole custody of her children, saying Mathews is “not a bad dad.”

Following Polizzi’s Instagram, Mathews responded to one of the comments on the since-deleted video, as per USA Today’s reports. “Nicole has never spent a single night in our home in 8 years,” Mathews wrote in the captured response. “You will see the truth come out in the end … She should stay out of matters that do not concern her.”

