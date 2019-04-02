Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt officially broke up over 14 years ago — here’s a timeline of their relationship

caption Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt first began dating 20 years ago. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Although they are no longer together, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt began dating over 20 years ago.

Aniston and Pitt were married for a few years before Aniston filed for divorce.

The two have both since been married to and divorced from other actors.

Although they are no longer together, actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were a quintessential Hollywood couple throughout the ’90s and early aughts. Although you may remember their relationship and subsequent divorce, you may not remember every detail.

Here’s a timeline of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship.

1994: Aniston and Pitt met for the first time

In a 2001 interview with Rolling Stone, Aniston said that she first met Pitt back in 1994 because their managers were friends.

“[Pitt] was just this sweet guy from Missouri, you know? A normal guy,” she told the publication. During this time, Pitt was dating Gwyneth Paltrow – the two would later break up in 1997.

1998: The two went out on their first date

According to Rolling Stone, in 1998, Aniston’s manager and Pitt’s manager set the actors up on a date.

Later, during a 2004 interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC’s “Primetime,” Aniston said that she knew she and Pitt were meant to be on that first date, explaining, “It was weird … That was a really easy evening. It was really fun.”

September 1999: They made their public debut as a couple

caption Brad Pitt wore sunglasses on the red carpet. source Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.

After a lot of rumors about their potential relationship, Aniston and Pitt made their first official appearance as a couple at the Emmy Awards in 1999. Pitt wore tiny sunglasses and an all-black outfit and Aniston wore a sparkling gown with sandals.

November 1999: Aniston and Pitt shared the news of their engagement at a Sting concert

Only a few months after their first public appearance together, Aniston and Pitt went on stage at a Sting concert in New York City and Aniston was wearing an engagement ring.

July 29, 2000: The couple got married at an extravagant ceremony in Malibu, California

Aniston and Pitt tied the knot on a Malibu bluff at a ceremony that included about 200 guests, 50,000 flowers, four bands, a gospel choir, and fireworks, according to People.

Aniston later told Rolling Stone in 2001, “I had those typical jitters the day before my wedding, but the day of, I was just excited in a good way.”

November 2001: Pitt guest-starred alongside Aniston in an episode of ‘Friends’

caption Aniston was on “Friends” for years. source NBC

Avid “Friends” fans may remember the time Pitt made a guest appearance on season eight of the show. In the episode titled “The One with the Rumor,” Pitt’s character hates Aniston’s character, Rachel Green.

February 2003: Aniston said she’s not sure if Brad Pitt is the love of her life but she knows they have ‘something special’

During an interview with W magazine, Aniston was asked how it felt to find the love of her life, Brad Pitt.

“Is he the love of my life? I think you’re always sort of wondering, ‘Are you the love of my life?’ I mean, I don’t know,” she responded. “I’ve never been someone who says, ‘He’s the love of my life.’ He’s certainly a big love in my life.”

She added, “And I know that we something special, especially in all this chaos. In this nutty, brilliant, wonderful, hard business that we have, it’s nice to have somebody who’s anchored and knows you, really knows all of you.”

February 2004: Aniston spoke about being ready to start a family with Pitt

Around the time her show “Friends” was coming to an end, Aniston did an interview with The Guardian in which she discussed her thoughts on having kids with Pitt.

“Yeah. It’s time. It’s time. You know, I think you can work with a baby, I think you can work pregnant, I think you can do all of it,” she told the publication. “So I’m just truly looking forward to slowing down.”

She also discussed her and Pitt’s plan to spend more time together in the near future. She said after he finished filming “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” she planned on traveling with him while he filmed “Ocean’s Twelve.”

May 2004: Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ and cheating reports circulated

caption Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were in the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” together. source 20th Century Fox

Not long after Pitt and Jolie started working together on their film, rumors that the two were having an affair began to circulate.

In a later 2006 interview with Vogue, Jolie talked about her and Pitt’s relationship while they were filming the movie. “Because of the film we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened,” she told the publication. “I think a few months in I realized, ‘God, I can’t wait to get to work.'”

She added, “We just became kind of a pair. And it took until, really, the end of the shoot for us, I think, to realize that it might mean something more than we’d earlier allowed ourselves to believe.”

January 2005: Pitt and Aniston officially announced their breakup

After months of reports that they were breaking up, Pitt and Aniston released a statement that said they were taking the first step towards ending their marriage.

“We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate,” they wrote in a statement to People. “For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another.”

September 2005: Aniston spoke about her and Pitt’s breakup for the first time

“We exited this relationship as beautifully as we entered it,” she said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

October 2005: Pitt and Aniston’s divorce was finalized

Nearly a year after their separation, Pitt and Aniston finalized their divorce. According to People, they cited irreconcilable differences for the split.

September 2014: Pitt and Jolie got married

After almost a decade of dating, Pitt and Jolie got married in France.

August 2015: Aniston married actor Justin Theroux

caption Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux had been engaged for years before getting married. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

About a year later, Aniston and Theroux got married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Bel Air, California.

September 2016: Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt

After two years of marriage, Jolie officially filed for divorce from Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences. She also petitioned for primary custody of the couple’s six children.

March 2017: There were reports that Pitt texted Aniston

A source close to Aniston told Us Weekly that Pitt tracked down Aniston’s number so he could send her birthday wishes.

The source added, “Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.”

February 2018: Aniston and Theroux officially announced they were separating

After two years of marriage, Aniston and Theroux released a statement to USA Today saying they were separating. Their statement read: “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Shortly after the split, a source told Us Weekly that Theroux had found out that Aniston kept notes that Pitt had written to her. The source explained these notes as, “Sweet little Post-its like, ‘You looked nice tonight’ or ‘Miss you already.'”

December 2018: In an interview with Elle, Aniston spoke about her marriages to both Pitt and Theroux

“I don’t feel a void. I really don’t. My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion,” she told the publication. “And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

February 2019: Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party

Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, California, and a source told E! News that the two “aren’t dating or on that path.”