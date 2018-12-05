Jennifer Aniston says she ‘burst into tears’ after singing for Dolly Parton

- source
- Jennifer Aniston sings a song on the “Dumplin‘” soundtrack.
- The actress recorded a song written by Dolly Parton for the movie’s soundtrack in front of the singer.
- Aniston said she got emotional after singing in front of Parton.
Jennifer Aniston got emotional after singing in front of Dolly Parton for the “Dumplin'” soundtrack.
The 49-year-old actress told “Entertainment Tonight” that she cried after stepping into the studio to record “Push and Pull,” a song written by Parton and Linda Perry, with her co-star Danielle Macdonald.
“[I was so nervous] but I sang through it and then got my voice,” Aniston said. “I literally couldn’t have a squeak come out, and then when we finished, I remembered, I just burst into tears.”
Aniston plays a former beauty queen who runs a pageant in “Dumplin’.” Her daughter, played by Macdonald, enters her mom’s pageant as a form of protest.
The actress told “ET” that she was scared but enjoyed her time in the studio.
“It was terrifying and fun and all of it… it was great,” Aniston said. “[I was] fearless, yes, or fearful, depending on how you look at it. But I had Dolly and Linda Perry there, who were just patient and wonderful.”
“Dumplin'” hits Netflix on Friday. The soundtrack is out now.
