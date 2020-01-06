Jennifer Aniston was seen smiling during Brad Pitt’s Golden Globes acceptance speech and fans are loving the sweet moment

caption Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the 77th annual Golden Globe awards. source Getty Images / Steve Granitz ;Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

Jennifer Aniston was seen smiling during her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

56-year-old Pitt won the award for best actor in a supporting role for his performance as Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” He beat out competitors such as Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Tom Hanks.

“When I was starting out these names that were just listed were like gods to me,” Pitt said in his speech.

According to Vanity Fair, Sunday’s win was Pitt’s first Golden Globe win since 1996, approximately two years after Pitt and Aniston initially met.

They tied the knot in 2000 and were married for five years before divorcing in 2005. While both performers eventually married and split from other people, they appear to remain on friendly terms.

On Sunday’s red carpet, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight that 50-year-old Aniston is “a good friend.”

The actress’s smile during Pitt’s award speech was a rare exchange between the two, and fans adored the moment.

Watching Jennifer Aniston being so proud of Brad Pitt during his Golden Globes acceptance speech was so heart warming❤️ — chloe.in.ny (@chloeinny1) January 6, 2020

Jennifer Aniston watching her ex husband Brad Pitt winning a golden globe with happiness #goldenglobe pic.twitter.com/8RteHgeAUO — Brunito ????????‍♂️ (@brunobaretto) January 6, 2020

I know y’all saw Jennifer Aniston give Brad Pitt the ???? eyes. Can’t the universe just bring them back together ???? pic.twitter.com/3yfu35eTfY — amtzfw (@amtzfw) January 6, 2020

The real MVP tonight is the camera guy from the Golden Globes giving us Jennifer Aniston during Brad Pitt speech #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1wwiP5co1r — Gisela Mtz (@giselamiranda) January 6, 2020

I know I’m not the only one looking at Jennifer Aniston looking at Brad Pitt ???? #GoldenGlobes — Nikki Torres (@NikkiKXLY) January 6, 2020

Some fans even gained hope that the pair could possibly rekindle in 2020.

Jennifer Aniston laughed at Brad Pitt’s Titanic joke, she smiled when he talked about his parents, her former in-laws and smiled multiple times. 2020 and I’m sitting here still believing there’s a chance #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/l0hzbf4TQ1 — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) January 6, 2020

But also…. so happy to see this teeny glimpse of Jennifer Aniston so happy in the background during Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech at the #GoldenGlobes. THEY’RE DATING AGAIN OKAY?!! pic.twitter.com/HW39jS13iN — Anne Beaulac (@annebeaulac) January 6, 2020

Am I really rooting for ????Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt to reunite in the year of 2020? Why am I like this. pic.twitter.com/RAFh8AH49d — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) January 4, 2020

Seeing #JenniferAniston smile at the joke #BradPitt made about bringing his mom to the @goldenglobes made my heart smile. What can I say, I’m still rooting for them. ❤️ #Romantic — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 6, 2020

Though Pitt did not reference his ex-wife during his speech, he did give a shout-out to his costar Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” Pitt said. “I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent – and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. Thank you.”