Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux reunited to mourn the death of their pet dog

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reunited on Sunday to mourn the passing of their pet dog, Dolly.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield,” Theroux captioned the post with several photos of the white German Shepherd.

In one photo, Aniston and Theroux held hands over Dolly, who had pink and blue flower petals laid over her.

The reunion comes after the two announced their breakup back in February 2018, after two years of marriage and several years of dating.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield,” Theroux captioned the post. “She was surrounded by her entire family.”

“‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog- faithful and true, even in death.’ -George Vest,” Theroux wrote and added the hashtag “#adoptdontshop” to the caption.

Although the exes announced their split in February 2018 after being married for two years, they reached an agreement to share custody of their four dogs in March 2018, according to In Touch. The magazine also reported that they considered their pets their children.

In December 2018, the “Dumplin'” actress revealed that she named Dolly after the iconic country singer, Dolly Parton, in an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”