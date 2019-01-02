Jennifer Aniston is worth a reported $240 million — here’s how she built her fortune

caption Jennifer Aniston has been acting in films and TV shows for decades. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston’s net worth is reportedly $240 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Even though she’s commonly known for her role in the hit sitcom “Friends,” Aniston makes a lot of her money through endorsement deals.

Reports estimate that she makes $10 million per year in sponsorship deals and nearly $2 million per year from “Friends” syndication deals alone.

Jennifer Aniston has been making waves in Hollywood ever since landing her breakthrough role as Rachel Green on “Friends” back in 1994.

Over the course of her career, she has successfully made the transition to sought-after movie star, earning her a net worth in the hundred-millions, according to Forbes, who ranked her as one of America’s richest female entertainers in 2017, joining the likes of Madonna, and Oprah Winfrey. Forbes also ranked her the third highest-paid actress in 2018, reporting she took home nearly $20 million this year from acting alone.

Her reported net worth after taxes varies according to calculations from multiple sources, with Celebrity Net Worth reporting $240 million and Forbes estimating her worth to be $200 million.

Here’s a breakdown of how Jennifer Aniston has built up her net worth over the years.

Nearly 15 years after the series finale, “Friends” continues to make millions for its six main stars.

caption The series first aired over a decade ago. source NBC

By the end of its 10-season run in 2004, Forbes reported that Aniston and her co-stars each earned $1.25 million per episode, a figure which has been largely unmatched by other popular TV casts even today.

But the show’s popularity hasn’t slowed down at all – in fact, Variety reported that “Friends” was the most binge-watched show in 2018.

In 2015, USA Today reported that the cast of “Friends” each takes home $20 million a year due to syndication rights. And since Netflix acquired the rights to the show in 2015, that number has reportedly only increased. In 2018, Netflix paid a reported $100 million to keep the show on their streaming service for another year, with Lad Bible reporting that each star likely earned 2% of those earnings, $2 million each.

Aniston’s forthcoming return to TV will net her big bucks, too.

caption Aniston is also slotted to be an executive producer for the series. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Variety reports that Aniston picked up a $1.1 million paycheck for her upcoming Apple TV series with Reese Witherspoon. The project is currently titled “Untitled Morning Show Drama,” per IMDb. Aniston will reportedly star alongside Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and Billy Crudup, and she will also serve as an executive producer, adding to her earning power for the dramedy series which is set to air in 2019.

She appears in many movies, too.

caption Jennifer Aniston plays a former beauty queen in “Dumplin’.” source Bob Mahoney/Netflix

Aniston has starred in dozens of movies throughout her career, taking home millions both for her starring roles and smaller parts. She has taken roles in both big-budget comedies like 2016’s “Mother’s Day” and “Office Christmas Party” as well as indie films like “Cake.” She also starred and executive produced the Netflix movie “Dumplin’.”

Although not all of her films are critically acclaimed, they still make bank at the box office. Comedies like “The Bounty Hunter,” “We Are The Millers,” and “Just Go With It” made $136 million, $270 million, and $214 million respectively in global box office sales.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston reportedly made $5 million from “We Are The Millers” alone and E! reported that Aniston made $8 million from her role in “Marley & Me.” For her movie roles, Forbes reported that Aniston returns about $10.60 for every $1 paid.

Aniston works behind the scenes, too, with her own production company, Echo Films.

caption The production company produced “Dumplin’.” source Bob Mahoney/Netflix

Aside from starring in movies and TV shows, Aniston is also at the helm of her own production company, Echo Films, which she started in 2008 with producing partner Kristin Hahn. Before that, she worked with Plan B Entertainment with ex-husband Brad Pitt and their partner Brad Grey in 2001, before she parted ways after the couple’s split in 2006.

Echo Films has produced movies (including “The Switch,” “Cake,” and “Dumplin'”) as well as TV shows, and the company has several deals in development.

A lot of her income reportedly comes from lucrative endorsement deals.

caption She’s worked with brands like Aveeno and L’Oreal. source Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Even without roles on the big and small screen, it’s still big business being Aniston. “I would estimate she makes over $10 million a year through her endorsements, easily,” Forbes editor Natalie Robehmed told Elle magazine in 2018. “It depends year to year, but that could be double what she earns from movies.”

Ever since her breakthrough role on “Friends,” Aniston has cashed in on her likeability in Hollywood. Early endorsement deals include posing with fellow “Friends” co-star Lisa Kudrow in a 1995 “Got Milk?” ad, acting alongside Matthew Perry in a Windows ’95 informational video, and starring in character as Rachel Green with the entire “Friends” cast in a series of ads for Diet Coke, all in the ’90s.

Aniston further capitalized on her “Friends” fame in other countries, appearing in European ads for beauty brand L’Oréal and Heineken beer.

Her current endorsement deals include a longtime partnership with SmartWater, of which she’s been a celebrity spokesperson for since 2007.

Her partnership with Emirates Airline earned her a reported $5 million upon signing in 2015, according to The New York Post. And according to Page Six, in 2012, she signed a reported eight-figure deal with skin-care brand Aveeno, but that number is unconfirmed.

Aniston is also a spokesperson for Eyelove, an eye drop brand. Since 2010, she has also released about six Elizabeth Arden fragrances.

Another past lucrative deal for Aniston involves hair-care brand Living Proof Inc., for which she signed on as a partial owner in 2012. In December 2016, Women’s Wear Daily reported that consumer goods company Unilever bought out Aniston’s shares of the company, with industry sources at the time estimating Living Proof’s overall net at around $60 to $75 million. It is unreported how much money she personally made from the company or the sale to Unilever.

