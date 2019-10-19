Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recreated the Green sisters’ iconic moment from ‘Friends’

By
Olivia Singh
-
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon played siblings on

caption
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon played siblings on “Friends.”
source
NBC

  • “The Morning Show” costars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recreated a scene from “Friends” during a recent interview with “Access Hollywood.”
  • Aniston is known for her role as Rachel Green on the hit NBC sitcom and Witherspoon guest-starred on season six as her younger sister, Jill.
  • Aniston and Witherspoon easily slipped back into character during the interview and recited their lines from season six, episode 14, in which the two characters argued over dating Ross Geller.
  • In the scene, Rachel told Jill that she “can’t have Ross.”
  • In response, Jill said: “Can’t have? The only thing I can’t have is dairy.”
  • Watch the video, which was shared by Witherspoon on Instagram, in full below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.