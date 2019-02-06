29 photos that show how Jennifer Aniston’s style has evolved over the years

caption Jennifer Aniston is a style icon. source Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole

Though she’s most well-known for her acting career, Jennifer Aniston is also often recognized for her sleek sense of style.

Since the start of her career, Aniston has managed to evolve her fashion sense, while also keeping true to her favorite designs.

Aniston appears to be particularly fond of black dresses, which she’s worn repeatedly over the years in various styles.

The actress also appears to be a fan of pantsuits, understated accessories, and pops of red throughout her looks.

Jennifer Aniston has long been admired by American women for her grounded sense of style.

Despite her celebrity and wealth, she’s always worn clothing that the average person could easily transition into their own lives. She defines the best version of the “every woman’s style,” something that has stuck with her from the very moment she appeared in the spotlight.

Follow along as we dissect Aniston’s evolution from ’90s chic to modern-day style maven.

Aniston’s big break came with her first TV role on “Friends.”

Her go-to looks included a jeans-and-T-shirt ensemble, and a classic Little Black Dress. “The Rachel” hairstyle also became a huge ’90s trend.

Just a couple years later, in 1997, Aniston is back on the red carpet in another LBD.

Her updo is a lot like one that her “Friends” character, Rachel Green, would wear.

Aniston isn’t the only member of the “Friends” cast to rock a classic black dress.

caption Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow attend the “Friends Helping Friends” party in November, 1997. source Brenda Chase / Stringer

For this appearance, Aniston paired her knee-length strapless gown with a shiny hairstyle.

Aniston experimented with her style a little when she was dating Brad Pitt.

caption Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the 51st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. source Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.

This sequin-embellished dress is certainly a departure from the actress’ signature style, as is her hairstyle.

Aniston dresses up her LBD with a simple necklace.

caption Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Renee Zellweger at The 10th Annual Fire & Ice Ball. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She’s also sporting a shorter haircut.

In 2001, Aniston swapped out her signature black dress for another wearable look on the red carpet.

caption The couple that dresses together doesn’t always stay together. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Aniston and Pitt frequently matched outfits while attending red-carpet events together.

This early 2000s outfit shows off Aniston’s midriff, though she’s not wearing a crop top.

caption Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet of the “Rock Star” premiere. source Vince Bucci/Getty Images

While her skirt is draped, it’s not part of a dress.

This look gives us an early peek at Aniston’s now-famous edgy side.

caption Jennifer Aniston arrives for NBC’s 75th Anniversary Special. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

We didn’t expect Aniston to take this kind of fashion risk in 2002, but she still kills it.

When Aniston won an Emmy for her role on “Friends,” she wore an embellished blush pink gown that was way ahead of its time.

caption Jennifer Aniston cradles her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. source Robert Mora/Getty Images

Her choker, on the other hand, was trendy both in 2002 and now.

Aniston knows how to style a pair of black dress pants.

caption Jennifer Aniston holds her People’s Choice Award for Favorite Female TV Performer. source Robert Mora/Getty Images

The all-black outfit is timeless, and her thick choker makes the look more current in 2003.

In 2004, Aniston wore a floor-length black gown with a deep V-neck and statement buckle detail to attend the Golden Globes.

caption Jennifer Aniston attends the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards. source Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

The actress began to make more daring fashion decisions in the mid-2000s.

Aniston kept up with the trends of the mid-2000s in a low-cut sequin dress.

caption Aniston in a classic mid-2000’s dress. source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

At the time, sparkles were a departure from Aniston’s typically understated style.

In 2009, Aniston was still rocking a black pair of slacks.

caption Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet at the “He’s Just Not That Into You” Premiere. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

She also made gold layered necklaces part of her signature style around this time. It’s a look she still wears today.

In 2010, Aniston wore a high-slit dress to the Golden Globes, choosing a silhouette that has been seen on runways and red carpets throughout this decade.

caption Jennifer Aniston poses at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The star has since worn multiple dresses with similar cuts.

Aniston wore a spaghetti-strap minidress to attend Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards in 2011.

caption Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for Decade of Hotness at Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards in 2011. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The classic LBD is a look Aniston has returned to multiple times over the years.

Aniston first stepped out with her now ex-husband (then boyfriend) Justin Theroux in a black-and-white gown for the 2012 American Cinematheque Award Gala.

The duo showed off their capacity for sophisticated couples’ style.

This Valentino red dress Aniston wore to the 2013 Oscars is a truly iconic red-carpet look.

caption Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet of the 85th Annual Academy Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

It’s a simple yet attention-grabbing look.

Aniston rarely does street style at events, but she made an exception for a special screening of “Cake” in 2014.

caption Jennifer Aniston at a special screening of “Cake”. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

If this navy peacoat and matching plaid dress are any indication of what she wears when she’s off camera, we want to see more of it.

This dress Aniston wore to the “Horrible Bosses 2” premiere in 2014 marks a shift in her style.

caption Jennifer Aniston at the “Horrible Bosses 2” premiere. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Sure, she’s worn looks outside of her typical style in the past, but after this asymmetric number, she starts going for it more often.

Aniston has occasionally worn outfits that fall outside of her typical style, but this assymetric number is one of her bolder looks.

Aniston wore a rust-colored suit to the 2015 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

caption Jennifer Aniston attends the 20th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The delicate layered necklaces are the perfect accessory.

Aniston wowed on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in 2010 in this sparkly, semi-sheer piece.

caption Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She paired the standout dress with a pair of simple strappy heels.

The only piece that was considered chicer than a black dress in the 2010s was a black jumpsuit.

caption Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of” She’s Funny That Way”. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

This one specifically stood out, with its asymmetric neckline and ruffle.

Aniston wore a sparkly, high-slit, low-cut gown for the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

caption Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux step out for the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The actress ditched her classic girl-next-door style for the night.

In April 2017, Aniston wore a leather dress with one sleeve, an asymmetrical neckline, and a 3D statement frill detail.

caption Jennifer Aniston poses at the premiere of the final season of “The Leftovers” in April of 2017. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

This twist on a signature black dress proves Aniston has transitioned from the girl next door to a cool trendsetter.

Aniston continued to wear edgy looks and leather throughout 2017.

caption The white buttons on her jacket added unique detailing to her otherwise classic look. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

While attending a Louis Vuitton event in April 2017, the actress wore a strapless leather shirt and a matching black suit.

But three months later, the actress returned to her roots with a long, flowing dress.

caption Aniston frequently wears sandal heels, and chose a nude pair for this outing. source Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Her black dress featured a bright floral print, adding a nice pop of color to her look.

After more than two decades’ worth of red-carpet appearances, Aniston still experiments with new styles.

caption She also accessorized with a silver necklace and black pumps. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

In June 2018, the star wore a Chanel ensemble comprised of wide-legged pants, a satin jacket, and a fringe purse.

While attending the American Film Institute’s 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney, Aniston kept things simple with a long black gown.

caption Aniston has kept her hairstyles simple throughout her career. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Her look was classic, but the textured top and uniquely-shaped straps on her dress added a modern touch.

At the December 2018 premiere of her film “Dumplin,” Aniston channeled some of her earliest looks.

caption Rather than wearing her hair in a straight style, Aniston chose loose waves. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

She wore a sparkling, long-sleeved dress paired with a black pair of strappy heels.

