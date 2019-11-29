Jennifer Aniston celebrated Thanksgiving with her ex Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox, and more of her famous friends

Jennifer Aniston hosted Thanksgiving with her “Friends” costar Courteney Cox, her ex-husband Justin Theroux, and more A-listers.

The stars reunited at Aniston’s home for a turkey-filled feast, which the “Morning Show” star dubbed “Fakesgiving” since she hosts it every year on the day before Thanksgiving, and documented the gathering on social media.

Theroux, who got married to Aniston in 2015 and revealed their split in February 2018, posted a selfie with the Friendsgiving attendees, including Will Arnett; Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka; and Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney.

“Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights,” Theroux captioned the image shared on his Instagram Story.

caption Justin Theroux took a selfie with his celebrity friends. source Justin Theroux/Instagram

The “Lady and the Tramp” voice actor shared additional photos of Bateman and Arnett, who starred on “Arrested Development,” goofing around.

caption Theroux, Will Arnett, and Jason Bateman attended Jennifer Aniston’s “Fakesgiving.” source Justin Theroux/Instagram

Theroux even shared a video of Cox addressing Aniston during the toast.

“Jen, I love you so much,” Cox said.

When Cox caught Theroux recording the moment, she said, “Justin, please stop filming me.”

“I’m supposed to be recording toasts!” he responded.

Then he addressed viewers and jokingly said: “I’m so sorry. I’m going to have to cut. Anyway, it’ll be on the DVD commentary.”

Here’s the video, which was reposted by a fan on Twitter.

THIS IS THE BEST THING IVE EVER SEEN pic.twitter.com/LdU4YVneBX — sara (@alwayscourteney) November 28, 2019

Aniston also shared photos and videos from the event on her Instagram, including an enchilada dish she made just for Kimmel, plus a sign that said “Jimmy’s f**king enchiladas.”

Aniston was poking fun at the late-night host calling her out on his show in December and suggesting that the actress make “another special meal” that’s not turkey to avoid eating the same foods two days in a row.

Meanwhile, Cox posted an image of herself post-feast with her two dogs and an additional furry friend.