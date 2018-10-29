8 of Jennifer Aniston’s best onscreen movie outfits

caption Jennifer Aniston has rocked a lot of outfits in character. source Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has been acting for three decades, and while her personal style has evolved over the years, she’s always found ways to infuse her signature brand of California cool into all of her characters.

She had plenty of great outfits during her ten-year run as Rachel Green on “Friends,” and plenty of her best “Friends” outfits would still look just as great if given a 2018 update.

But we’ve also gotta give props to her movie style – from early ’90s looks like a polka dot dress in “Leprechaun” to her tank tops and skinny scarves from “Along Came Polly,” she manages to make passing trends look timeless as ever on the big screen.

Here are Jennifer Aniston’s throwback outfits from roles that would still look great today.

Tory’s blue polka dot dress from “Leprechaun”.

caption Aniston rocks this polka dot dress. source Trimark Pictures

Aniston probably wants to forget her role as Tory, a teenager that ends up mercilessly stalked by a killer leprechaun in this low-budget horror flick from 1993, but we still love Tory’s Beverly Hills cool-girl style, especially this blue and white polka dot dress, which she paired with a white purse and matching blue strappy sandals.

We could totally see this dress on an Instagram influencer in 2018 paired with fresh white sneakers more than 25 years later.

Kate’s office looks from “Picture Perfect” remain classic.

caption Kate’s boss might not have liked her outfit but we did. source 20th Century Fox

In the late ’90s and 2000s, Aniston reigned as a rom-com queen, and while many looks from that time are already dated, she managed to make her character Kate look, well, picture perfect, alongside Jay Mohr in this 1997 film.

Kate is a fledgling advertising worker who can’t seem to impress her boss, and while her boss may have criticized this particular white tee with a black jumper over it, which Kate accessorized with pigtails, a backward baseball cap, tiny sunglasses, and black sandals, we think elements of this look would still be cool more than two decades later … save for the pigtails, of course.

Polly’s relaxed hippie style from “Along Came Polly” looks just as great today

caption Polly gave us boho vibes. source Jersey Films

In “Along Came Polly,’ Aniston plays the titular character who helps loosen up Ben Stiller’s character, Reuben. She looked effortlessly cool in her wardrobe of tank tops, skinny scarves, and ripped jeans, topping it off with beachy boho waves and tons of mixed jewelry, all of which would still look perfect nearly 15 years after the movie’s release.

Sarah’s black halter dress in “Rumor Has It” still wows.

caption Sarah’s dress is unique. source Village Roadshow Pictures

Aniston is famous for rocking an LBD on the red carpet in real life, and she wore a stunning option in her role as Sarah in 2005’s “Rumor Has It.” At a country club dinner with her grandma, Sarah wears a floor-length black gown with a unique neckline, and it would look just as fabulous at a formal event today, especially with her signature sleek blowout.

Brooke’s strappy black dress in “The Break Up” is also still classic and chic.

caption Aniston proved through this character that she can rock a LBD. source Mosiac Media Group

In 2006, Aniston starred alongside real-life boyfriend Vince Vaughn in this romantic comedy that goes off the rails when they’re forced to live together after splitting since neither will give up the condo.

During a dinner party gone awry, Brooke wears a strappy LBD with beachy waves and the entire look still holds up – and looks stylish as ever – more than a decade later.

Beth rocks her office staples in “He’s Just Not That Into You”.

caption Aniston rocks the perfect office look. source Flower Films

In the 2009 romantic comedy, Aniston plays Beth, a copywriter that looks effortless in her office staples, especially white button-downs and tailored trousers.

Beth may have hated her boyfriend Neil’s cargo pants, but her pants are totally classic, more than 10 years later.

Nicole’s outfit as she’s on the run in “The Bounty Hunter” is impractical but perfect.

caption Aniston looks great as Nicole, even though she’s avoiding jail. source Columbia Pictures

Aniston played Nicole, a Daily News reporter on the run from her bounty hunter ex-husband in this 2010 comedy, and while a grey tank top, cardigan, and black mini-skirt combo is hardly the most practical given the circumstances, she managed to look flawless as ever while avoiding being put in jail … no easy feat, to be honest.

Katherine’s white dress and statement belt in “Just Go With It” is a dream vacation outfit.

caption Aniston’s Katherine stuns in this white dress. source Happy Madison Production

In this 2011 romantic comedy, Aniston plays Katherine, an office manager who ends up pretending to be married to her best friend and co-worker, played by Adam Sandler.

During a night out at a Beverly Hills hotspot, Beth rocks a stunning cream dress with a beige statement belt and strappy nude sandals, and it’s a timeless look that will never go out of style.

