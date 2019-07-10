A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein says she was lured to his mansion and raped, aged 15

caption Jennifer Araoz alleged she was raped by Jeffrey Epstein in his New York mansion. source NBC News

A woman has claimed in an interview with NBC News that she was raped by Jeffrey Epstein in his New York mansion at the age of 15.

Jennifer Araoz told Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday’s “Today” show that she was approached by a woman outside a her high school in New York City, and groomed to be his victim.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking and abusing minors in a New York court on Monday. He denies the charges.

Business Insider has contacted Epstein’s lawyer for comment.

Jennifer Araoz told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie Wednesday that she was approached her outside a New York City performing arts high school blocks from Epstein’s mansion.

NBC said that his lawyer did not respond to multiple requests for comment from them.

“Did Jeffrey Epstein rape you?” -Guthrie “Yeah, he raped me – forcefully raped me. Knew exactly what he was doing, and I don’t think cared…if I wasn’t afraid to come forward sooner, then maybe he wouldn’t have done it to other girls. I feel really guilty.” -Jennifer Araoz pic.twitter.com/MhC1ugimLb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 10, 2019

Araoz’s account follows him being charged with sex trafficking earlier this week, though NBC said she is not part of that case.

She says she was persuaded to visit Epstein’s $50 million Manhattan townhouse, where he groomed her over the course of several visits and “forcefully” raped her.

She said she was 14 when first approached, and had turned 15 by the time she was raped.

“He raped me, forcefully raped me,” Araoz told NBC News. “He knew exactly what he was doing.”

“I was terrified, and I was telling him to stop. ‘Please stop,'” added Araoz.

Araoz, who is now 32, is not part of the new federal sex trafficking case that prosecutors brought against Epstein on Monday.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.