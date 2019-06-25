The family of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos called the claim that she may have staged a ‘Gone Girl’-style disappearance ‘false and irresponsible’

source New Canaan Police Department

Jennifer Dulos, a mother-of-five from New Canaan, Connecticut, has been missing since May 24.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Tronconis, have been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with Dulos' disappearance.

Fotis Dulos’ lawyer suggested that Dulos staged a “Gone Girl”-style disappearance.

A spokeswoman for Dulos’ family called the claim “false and irresponsible.”

The family of missing Connecticut mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos said at the claim that she staged a “Gone Girl”-style disappearance is “false and irresponsible.”

Dulos, 50, from New Canaan, has been missing since May 24.

A lawyer for her estranged husband, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos, told NBC News that Dulos may have staged her disappearance like the plot of Gillian Flynn’s popular novel “Gone Girl,” claiming she penned a 500-page manuscript with a similar plot years ago.

A spokeswoman for Dulos’ family called the suggestion “false and irresponsible” in a statement to CBS News.

Spokeswoman Carrie Luft said the manuscript Dulos wrote was written before “Gone Girl,” and before she started dating Fotis Dulos.

“Jennifer’s novel is not a mystery. It’s a character-driven story that follows a young woman through relationships and self-discovery over a period of years,” Luft said. “Evidence shows that Jennifer was the victim of a violent attack in her New Canaan home.”

Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Tronconis, have been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with Dulos’ disappearance.

They have pleaded not guilty and have been released on bail.

Fotis Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis filed a Motion on Monday requesting that his client be able to see Tronconis while out on bail, the Stamford Advocate reported.

Dulos was last seen on May 24 after she dropped her kids off at school.

Authorities have said Fotis Dulos’ DNA was found in Jennifer Dulos’ home, and surveillance footage showed Fotis and Tronconis disposing of items that had Dulos’ blood on them.

Jennifer Dulos filed for divorce from Fotis Dulos in 2017. She claimed in divorce documents that her husband had started an affair with Tronconis years earlier.