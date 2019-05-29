A mother of 5 has gone missing in the middle of a bitter divorce

- source
- New Canaan Police Department
- Jennifer Dulos, 50, was reported missing from New Canaan, Connecticut on Friday evening.
- The mother of five was in the middle of a contentious, two-year-long divorce.
- Friends and family released a statement saying that Dulos “would never, ever disappear” and abandon her children.
Connecticut authorities are searching for a local mother who disappeared five days ago in the middle of a contentious divorce.
Court documents reviewed by the Stamford Advocate show that the mother of five was in the middle of a bitter custody battle with her estranged husband, construction business owner Fotis Dulos.
Court documents reviewed by the Stamford Advocate show that the mother of five was in the middle of a bitter custody battle with her estranged husband, construction business owner Fotis Dulos.
On May 24, 2019 at approximately 7:30 p.m. the New Canaan Police Department received a report of a missing person. New Canaan Police with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police initiated a search and an investigation both of which are ongoing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing person, Jennifer Dulos, age 50. Anyone with information related to Mrs. Dulos’ whereabouts should contact Sgt. Joseph Farenga at 203-505-1332.
Jennifer reportedly filed for divorce in 2017 from her husband of 13 years. In June of that year, she moved out of their Farmington home and took her kids to live with her at a rented house in New Canaan, according to the Advocate. The couple’s three sons and two daughters are between the ages of 8 and 13, and include two sets of twins.
She tried to get emergency full custody of her children in July 2017, but the request was denied because she couldn’t prove that there was an “immediate and present risk of physical danger of psychological harm” to the children, the court documents the Advocate reviewed show.
The search for Dulos intensified on Tuesday, according to the Advocate, when police and K-9 were seen searching a wooded area along Frogtown Road, near Dulos’ rented home.
State police are assisting New Canaan authorities with the search for Dulos, NBC New York reported.
Dulos is a graduate of Brown University. She also earned a master’s degree in writing from New York University. She previously wrote for Patch, and according to her biography on that site, was writing a novel.
On Tuesday, Dulos’ family and friends released a statement to Fox 61 saying that she would “never, ever disappear” and abandon her children.
“Please join us in seeking Jennifer’s safe return as soon as possible. Again, do not hesitate to share any information, however small, with the New Canaan Police Tip Line,” the statement added.

Statement from the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos:
“Since learning of the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, our beloved daughter, mother, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend, we have been heartbroken; at the same time, we are moved and inspired by the support, assistance, concern, and love extended by so many.
We remain hopeful that Jennifer will be found soon, and we urge anyone with information, however seemingly insignificant, to call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544. Jennifer was last seen in New Canaan, the morning of Friday, May 24, 2019, operating a black 2017 Chevy Suburban. Jennifer is 50 years of age, very slender, 5’7″, with a soft voice, dark brown eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair.
Those who know Jennifer know her to be a devoted mother; an extremely thoughtful, reliable, and organized woman; and attest that she would never, ever, disappear when she is responsible for the lives of five loving and energetic children. Jennifer is gentle, kind, intelligent, and funny, and above all she prioritizes the health and happiness of her children. She and the children have been embraced by the New Canaan Country School community, where they have made good friends and are active in athletics and arts.
Before living in New Canaan, Jennifer and her family resided in Farmington, where she was a beloved class parent among the Renbrook School community. We are touched by the outpouring of support from friends and colleagues in Farmington, Avon, and West Hartford.
We express our sincere thanks to the law enforcement officers in both New Canaan and the Connecticut State Police. We are also deeply grateful to the New Canaan Country School for their incredible outpouring of support and care during this extremely difficult time.
Please join us in seeking Jennifer’s safe return as soon as possible. Again, do not hesitate to share any information, however small, with the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.
The Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos”
