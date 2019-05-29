A mother of 5 has gone missing in the middle of a bitter divorce

caption Jennifer Dulos, 50, was reported missing from New Canaan, Connecticut on Friday. source New Canaan Police Department

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was reported missing from New Canaan, Connecticut on Friday evening.

The mother of five was in the middle of a contentious, two-year-long divorce.

Friends and family released a statement saying that Dulos “would never, ever disappear” and abandon her children.

Connecticut authorities are searching for a local mother who disappeared five days ago in the middle of a contentious divorce.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was reported missing from New Canaan around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Connecticut Post. She was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevy Suburban, which was found on Friday.

Court documents reviewed by the Stamford Advocate show that the mother of five was in the middle of a bitter custody battle with her estranged husband, construction business owner Fotis Dulos.

Jennifer reportedly filed for divorce in 2017 from her husband of 13 years. In June of that year, she moved out of their Farmington home and took her kids to live with her at a rented house in New Canaan, according to the Advocate. The couple’s three sons and two daughters are between the ages of 8 and 13, and include two sets of twins.

She tried to get emergency full custody of her children in July 2017, but the request was denied because she couldn’t prove that there was an “immediate and present risk of physical danger of psychological harm” to the children, the court documents the Advocate reviewed show.

The search for Dulos intensified on Tuesday, according to the Advocate, when police and K-9 were seen searching a wooded area along Frogtown Road, near Dulos’ rented home.

State police are assisting New Canaan authorities with the search for Dulos, NBC New York reported.

Dulos is a graduate of Brown University. She also earned a master’s degree in writing from New York University. She previously wrote for Patch, and according to her biography on that site, was writing a novel.

On Tuesday, Dulos’ family and friends released a statement to Fox 61 saying that she would “never, ever disappear” and abandon her children.

“Please join us in seeking Jennifer’s safe return as soon as possible. Again, do not hesitate to share any information, however small, with the New Canaan Police Tip Line,” the statement added.

Anyone with information on Dulos’ whereabouts is being asked to contact Sgt. Joseph Farenga at 203-505-1332.

