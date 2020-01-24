A high-profile murder case hinges on an alibi involving a googly-eyed grocery-store robot named Marty

caption The clean-up-assisting robot was rolled out to 172 Giant stores and 325 Stop and Shop locations beginning last January. source Giant Food Stores

Michelle Troconis was arrested earlier this month in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut woman who went missing in May.

Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

One of Troconis’ alibis for the day of Dulos’ disappearance involves a trip to a Simsbury Stop and Shop, where Troconis said she took a photo with Marty, the googly-eyed clean-up-assisting robot that roams the aisles of hundreds of Stop and Shop stores.

Stop and Shop and the Connecticut State Police said they could not comment about Marty’s involvement in the case.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A woman charged in a murder case has an unusual alibi that involves a grocery-store robot named Marty.

Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut woman, was last seen on May 24. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were both arrested earlier this month in connection with her disappearance.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder, and Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Both were initially arrested in September on charges of tampering with evidence.

Troconis gave three alibis – recorded in her arrest warrant – for her whereabouts on the day that Jennifer Dulos went missing. In one, Troconis said that she visited a Stop and Shop store in Simsbury, Connecticut.

Troconis said she took photos of herself with Marty, a googly-eyed robot that alerts employees about potential hazards and spills in store aisles.

Marty was rolled out to 172 Giant stores and 325 Stop and Shop locations beginning last January.

According to a website for the robot, Marty has cameras to take photos of floors to identify hazards, though it does not take videos of customers. The website also says that Marty does not monitor for any security threats.

Stop and Shop said it could not comment on whether Marty’s surveillance records would be subpoenaed or whether Marty or Stop and Shop could corroborate Troconis’ alibi. The Connecticut State Police also could not comment on Marty’s involvement in the case, as the investigation is ongoing.

Marty has become popular among customers, mostly children. Marty is celebrating one year since the start of the rollout with a birthday party at all 325 Stop and Shop stores on Saturday.