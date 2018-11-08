Jennifer Garner says she almost had a wardrobe malfunction at church, but caught it just in time

caption Jennifer Garner stars on HBO’s “Camping.” source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for L.A. Dance Project

Jennifer Garner almost experienced a fashion mishap at church.

“My skirt got caught in my panties at church a couple of weeks ago and I almost walked into the congregation after going to the restroom with full biscuit showing,” the 46-year-old told People.

Thankfully, she “felt a breeze pretty quickly” and fixed the blunder before anyone noticed.

The actress, who grew up in West Virginia and often uses slang like “biscuit” to refer to her butt from her hometown, went on to say that she noticed the error before the wind revealed it.

“Luckily I felt a breeze pretty quickly,” she said.

Despite her near-fashion blunder, the actress often nails her red carpet looks. In August, she channeled her inner duchess by wearing the same $2,165 navy dress Meghan Markle once wore.

Garner also isn’t afraid to be adventurous with her hairstyles. After Reese Witherspoon released a lifestyle book full of tips, Garner shared a video of herself following instructions on how to achieve wavy locks using hot rollers.

