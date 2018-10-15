Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck met 18 years ago — here’s a complete timeline of their relationship

caption Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. source Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 10 years and had three children before eventually filing for divorce in 2017.

From the moment they met in 2000 to their official divorce in 2018, below is a complete timeline of the duo’s relationship.

Summer 2000: Affleck and Garner met on the set of “Pearl Harbor.”

caption Jennifer Garner in “Pearl Harbor.” source Touchstone Pictures

In the summer of 2000, Affleck and Garner met while filming the movie “Pearl Harbor.”

Summer 2002: Affleck and Garner were reunited on the set of “Daredevil.”

caption Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in “Daredevil.” source 20th Century Fox

Two summers later, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner found themselves working together again.

Although both were still with their significant others, Affleck later said it was where they fell in love.

In a Playboy interview, he said, “We met on ‘Pearl Harbor,’ which people hate, but we fell in love on ‘Daredevil.’ By the way, she won most of the fights in the movie, which was a pretty good predictor of what would happen down the road – my wife, holding swords and beating the living s— out of me.”

January 2003: Some say the pair looked flirtatious on “Dinner for Five,” although they were both still with other people at the time.

caption Jennifer Garner on “Dinner for Five.” source IFC

In January of 2003, Affleck and Garner made an appearance on “Dinner for Five.” Although Garner was still married to Foley and Affleck was then engaged to Jennifer Lopez, some noticed a hint of something between them.

One writer for Vulture said that at one moment during the episode, Garner gives Affleck “such a genuine look of gratitude and affection, it still makes me a bit uncomfortable to see it on television.”

March 2003: Garner and Foley announced that they are separating.

caption Scott Foley and Jennifer Garner. source Vince Bucci/Getty Images

A few months after the “Dinner for Five” episode, Garner and Foley split. Foley told TV Guide that “nobody else was involved.”

He said, “Jennifer became a huge celebrity. She became a huge star, and she deserved everything she got. There was no other relationship, there was no infidelity, nothing. People get divorced, you know?”

May 2003: Garner officially filed for divorce from Foley.

caption Scott Foley and then-wife Jennifer Garner. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shortly after the separation announcement, Garner filed for divorce and made the split official.

Garner later talked about the divorce to Allure in a 2013 interview and said, “We didn’t have a shot. He’s a really good guy, and we just imploded.”

January 2004: Affleck and Lopez called off their engagement.

caption Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nearly a year later, MTV reported that Affleck and Lopez broke up.

Years later, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Lopez said, “I was eviscerated. I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything.”

October 23, 2004: Affleck and Garner made their first public appearance as a couple.

caption Affleck and Garner attended a baseball game. source Ezra Shaw/Getty

The first time Affleck and Garner were seen together as a couple wasn’t until the fall of 2004. They were photographed at the World Series, where the Boston Red Sox were playing.

November 6, 2004: Garner visited Affleck on the set of “Man About Town.”

caption Ben Affleck in “Man About Town.” source Lionsgate

Shortly after the World Series games that cemented their relationship, Us Weekly reported that Garner visited Affleck in Vancouver while he was filming. They were photographed walking together in the rain.

April 17, 2005: Affleck proposed to Garner with a 4.5-carat Harry Winston ring.

caption Affleck popped the question to Garner. source Kevin Winter/Getty

After months of trying to keep the relationship private, People reported that Affleck popped the question to Garner on her 33rd birthday.

June 29, 2005: The couple got married at a private ceremony.

caption It was a private wedding. source Frazer Harrison/Getty

Affleck and Garner had a four-person ceremony for their marriage at Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Victor Garber, Garner’s “Alias” co-star, officiated the wedding, and he and his husband were the only guests there.

“It was an incredible honor and one of the most special events of my life,” Victor later told Entertainment Weekly about the nuptials. “I will never forget it. It’s embedded in my heart.”

October 1, 2005: Garner showed off her baby bump at a Red Sox game.

caption Garner showed off her baby bump. source Jim McIsaac/Getty

In the fall of 2005, E! Online showed Garner with a baby bump while she and Affleck watched a Red Sox game.

December 1, 2005: Garner gave birth to their daughter, Violet.

caption Jennifer Garner and her oldest daughter Violet. source Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Affleck and Garner became parents for the first time in December when People magazine reported that Garner gave birth to their daughter Violet at a Los Angeles hospital.

July 2008: Sources confirmed Garner was pregnant with their second child.

caption Garner and Affleck prepared to welcome their second child. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

After weeks of laughing off pregnancy rumors, Garner’s co-star Victor Garber confirmed to Us Weekly that Garner was pregnant with her second baby, saying, “She is five months pregnant. They are very happy.”

January 6, 2009: The couple’s second daughter was born.

In early January of 2009, Fox reported that Garner gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Seraphina Rose.

August 22, 2011: The couple announced Garner’s third pregnancy.

caption The pair expected a third child. source Christopher Polk/Getty

In August 2011, the couple confirmed to People magazine that they were “thrilled” to be expecting their third child.

In September, Garner was spotted out and about with a baby bump.

February 27, 2012: Garner gave birth to their third child.

caption The youngest of the children is named Samuel Garner Affleck. source Splash News

In February, Us Weekly reported that Garner gave birth to their third child and first son, Samuel Garner Affleck. Sources reported that the couple was happy and doing well.

January 2013: Affleck thanked Garner after winning a Golden Globe for Best Director.

caption Affleck gave a heartfelt speech at the Golden Globes. source Getty

In 2013, Affleck nabbed the Best Director award for his work on “Argo” at the Golden Globes. In his speech, he thanked Garner, saying, “I adore you, I love you. You’re my everything.”

December 2013: Affleck said Garner is the “most important person” to him.

caption Ben Affleck opened up about Garner. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In an interview with Playboy, Affleck talked about Garner, and said, “She is by leaps and bounds the most important person to me.”

June 27, 2015: Affleck reportedly took the family nanny, Christine Ouzounian, to Las Vegas, but his rep denies the two were romantically involved.

Us Weekly reported that Ben Affleck left a vacation with Garner and took Ouzounian to a charity poker tournament in Las Vegas on June 26.

Then in July, the magazine reported that multiple sources confirmed that Affleck had been dating 28-year-old Ouzounian.

Affleck’s rep, however, adamantly denied the rumors.

“The story is complete garbage and full of lies,” a rep for Affleck said of Us Weekly’s report that Affleck and Ouzounian struck up a relationship after Affleck and Garner were separated but before they announced their divorce. “It’s shameful. We are considering legal options.”

June 30, 2015: Affleck and Garner announced they were getting a divorce.

caption The pair released a divorce statement. source Jason Merritt/Getty

Days after the report about the nanny surfaced, Affleck and Garner released a statement on their divorce.

They told People magazine, “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

March 2016: Garner opened up about their split in a very honest interview.

caption Garner said the nanny was not a reason for their separation. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, Garner got candid about her split with Affleck.

She said, “We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes.”

She added that he’s the ‘”love of her life,” saying, “‘What am I going to do about that?’ He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it. But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold.’ He can cast quite a shadow.”

March 2017: Sources claimed Garner and Affleck had called off their divorce.

caption It seemed the two might not get divorced. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Almost a year later, unnamed sources told People magazine that Affleck and Garner had called off the divorce, although they weren’t back together. An unnamed source said they really wanted to work on things and were giving it another try.

March 14, 2017: Affleck announced he completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

caption Affleck posted to Facebook about his addiction. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In March, Affleck made a Facebook post where he discussed his alcohol addiction.

The actor wrote, “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront, I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

April 13, 2017: Garner and Affleck filed for divorce.

caption The pair eventually filed for divorce. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Garner and Affleck filed for divorce almost two years after their separation. TMZ reported they were seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three kids.

July 2017: Reports claimed that Affleck was dating Lindsay Shookus.

caption Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus made their relationship known to the public in 2017. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Months after moving out, Affleck began dating “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus.

August 2018: Affleck and Garner were reportedly warned by the court about their divorce, which still was not settled.

caption The two had yet to finalize their divorce. source Jason Merritt/Getty

A year after filing for divorce, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County filed Garner and Affleck a notice to finalize their divorce, according to court papers obtained by The Blast.

The papers said if they didn’t, the court “may dismiss” the case “for delay in prosecution.”

August 2018: Affleck and Shookus split up.

caption Rumors began flying that Affleck and Shookus had broken up. source Michael Kovac/Getty

That same month, Affleck was spotted at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, with friends, including model Shauna Sexton. Rumors began flying that Affleck and Shookus had broken up. This was confirmed by People magazine a few days later. Affleck and Shookus continued to be photographed together several more times.

August 22, 2018: Affleck headed back to rehab.

caption Garner and Affleck have been spotted together recently. source Splash News

People confirmed that Affleck was going back to rehab after Garner was seen at his home.

October 4, 2018: Ben Affleck posted to Instagram about his stay at an alcohol treatment center.

caption Affleck completed a 40-day stay at an alcohol treatment center. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On October 4, Affleck took to Instagram to open up about struggling with addiction and to express gratitude toward those who have been there for him throughout his journey.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues, and fans means more to me than I can say,” the post read.

He concluded the post saying, “I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

October 5, 2018: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner finalized their divorce.

caption Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck source Christopher Polk/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

On October 5, 2018, People magazine confirmed that the two famous stars had finalized their divorce three years after their separation.

