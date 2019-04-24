Jennifer Garner addresses the rampant pregnancy reports: ‘I’m 47. We’ve wrapped it up’

caption Jennifer Garner made an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” source TheEllenShow/YouTube

Jennifer Garner is addressing rampant reports that she’s expecting another child.

“Just to be clear, again, I’m 47. We’ve wrapped it up,” Garner, who’s on the cover of People magazine’s Beautiful Issue, said during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday.

Previously, the actress had a field day joking about baby speculation with Reese Witherspoon, who shared a photo of a copy of Ok! Magazine that had the two stars on the cover with a headline that included the phrases “baby bombshells!” and “shock and joy for Hollywood BFFs.”

Garner and the “Big Little Lies” star denied the reports by talking about raising “imaginary babies together” and being “the cutest imaginary family.”

On “The Ellen Show,” Garner continued to laugh off the idea and joked that Witherspoon was expecting twins.

Speculation aside, the “Camping” star has three children in real life. Garner has two daughters named Violet (born in 2005) and Seraphina (born in 2009) and a son, Samuel (born in 2012), with ex-husband Ben Affleck. In addition to stepping out wearing handmade gifts from her children, like the 12-foot-long scarf her daughter gave her as a gift in 2018, she also goes all-out for their birthdays.

To celebrate her son’s birthday in February, Garner dressed up as Astrid from “How to Train Your Dragon 3” and made a cake inspired by one of the film’s characters, Toothless.

According to the actress, the 7-year-old wasn’t too impressed by the gesture.

“He’s always been so into it, and he turned 7 and he’s so cool,” Garner told DeGeneres.

