30 photos that show how Jennifer Garner’s style has evolved over the years

Jennifer Garner has become known as one of the most fashionable A-listers around thanks to her red carpet style.

The former “Alias” star began her career in sleek pantsuits and more casual ensembles.

She then began wearing the glamorous designer gowns she’s become known for today.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Jennifer Garner has become known for her glamorous red carpet fashion, and her style has gone through quite a transformation since she first made waves in Hollywood.

The actress went with sleek pantsuits and casual ensembles during her early acting days, but has since gone on to hit the red carpet in designer gowns from the likes of Versace and Oscar de la Renta.

Ahead of her 47th birthday on April 17, see how Garner’s style has evolved over the years below.

One of her earliest red-carpet appearances happened in May 1999 for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards alongside then-boyfriend Scott Foley.

caption Jennifer Garner hit the red carpet with then-boyfriend Scott Foley. source Ron Galella/Getty Images

Garner wasn’t quite a household name at the time and kept her outfit rather casual with a tan jacket over a white button-up shirt and black trousers. Some small circular glasses completed the look.

She walked the carpet with Foley again in February 2000 for the Los Angeles premiere of “Scream 3.”

caption She went with a sleek black suit. source Frank Trapper/Getty Images

Garner wore a black pantsuit with matching black shoes, which she paired with a shorter shoulder-length haircut.

She started to push her style in a different direction for the TV Guide Awards in March 2000.

caption She went with an elegant shade of red. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

She wore a bold red dress with a matching shawl draped over her arms.

She went back to her casual-chic style for Motorola’s Second Annual Holiday Party in December 2000.

caption Some black shoes completed the look. source Ron Galella/Getty Images

She paired dark-blue jeans with a red V-neck sweater.

The actress was on her way to becoming an A-list star at the People’s Choice Awards in January 2002.

She wore a ruffled blue dress with sheer cap-sleeves.

She went with another pantsuit for the 19th Annual William S. Paley Television Festival in March 2002.

caption Jennifer Garner attends the 2002 William S. Paley Television Festival source Maury Phillips Archive/Getty Images

The star made sleek pantsuits one of her signature red-carpet styles.

Garner then solidified her place on the A-list in a striking red dress for the Golden Globe Awards in January 2002.

caption She paired the dress with a shimmering clutch. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

She won the award for best actress in a television drama series for “Alias.”

She turned to a red-carpet staple for the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September 2002.

She opted for a chic black dress with a thigh-high slit, a design feature that has become a major red-carpet staple in recent years.

The “Alias” star continued to develop her style while hitting the red carpet for the Oscars in March 2003.

caption Jennifer Garner attends the 2003 Oscars. source SGranitz/Getty Images

She wore a sparkly powder-blue Versace dress for her Oscars debut.

Garner went with an ombre design for the Golden Globes in January 2004.

caption Jennifer Garner at the 2004 Golden Globes. source Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The strapless white gown transitioned into a light-purple color at the bottom of the skirt.

For the Oscars in February 2004, she went with a show-stopping vintage Valentino gown.

The bright-orange dress featured a flowing train attached to the back.

Garner went with a bridal-style gown for the Emmys in September 2004.

caption Jennifer Garner attends the 2004 Emmys. source Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Her semi-sheer lace gown by Oscar de la Renta featured a black bow tied at the waist.

She showed off her maternity red-carpet style for the Emmys in September 2005.

caption Jennifer Garner at the 2005 Emmys. source Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

She went with a strapless black gown by Badgley Mischka.

She went for a shimmering Michael Kors gown for the Oscars in March 2006.

The tulle gown was covered in Swarovski crystals.

She then dazzled at the Met Gala in May 2007.

She wore a bold red Valentino gown with a flowing train.

She walked the Oscars red carpet in February 2008 in a ruffled black design.

caption Jennifer Garner at the 2008 Oscars. source Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

She turned heads in a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown.

She went with another Oscar de la Renta design for the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2009.

She wore a green tiered dress with beige platform pumps.

She wore one of her sparkliest outfits yet for the Golden Globe Awards in January 2010.

She wore an Atelier Versace gown with tons of intricate beaded details that shimmered as she made her way down the carpet.

Garner then wore a deep-blue satin gown for the BAFTA Brits to Watch in July 2011.

She opted for a one-shoulder design by YSL.

She opted for a striking red dress while attending the “Argo” premiere in October 2012.

She wore a sleek design by Monique Lhuillier.

She then wore a very gold dress for the SAG Awards in January 2013.

She went with a strapless design by Oscar de la Renta, which she paired with a matching clutch.

She then added a touch of purple to her red-carpet wardrobe for the Oscars in February 2013.

She wore a strapless gown by Gucci that featured cascading ruffles down the sides.

She wore a shimmering fringe gown for the Oscars in March 2014.

The beaded Oscar de la Renta gown featured tiers of fringe detailing that sashayed as she walked down the red carpet.

She brought the jumpsuit trend to the red carpet for the Thirst Project’s Annual Gala in June 2014.

She paired the trendy jumpsuit with matching black heels and some teal nail polish for a pop of color.

She wore one of her brightest looks yet to Elyse Walker’s 10th Annual Pink Party in October 2014.

Garner wore a hot-pink peplum dress by Christian Dior with Christian Louboutin heels.

Garner then wore a shade of blush pink for the American Cinematheque Awards in October 2015.

She paired the Valentino sheath dress with beige sandals and a casual updo.

It was back to black for the Oscars in February 2016.

She went with a dramatic off-the-shoulder gown by Versace.

She experimented with a cape-sleeve design for the Baby2Baby Gala in November 2017.

Garner wore a glamorous white gown by Roland Mouret with flowing sleeves.

Garner stole the show at the Oscars in March 2018 wearing a royal-blue gown.

She went with a flowing caped design by Atelier Versace.

Read more: The 40 most iconic Oscars red-carpet looks of all time

She kicked off 2019 by wearing a dress with a sparkly bow to the Art of Elysium’s 12th Annual Celebration in January.

caption Jennifer Garner attends the Art of Elysium’s 12th Annual Celebration. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

She wore a black sleeveless dress by Gucci featuring a shimmering blue bow at the waist.