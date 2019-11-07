Jennifer Garner shared a relatable mom moment after taking her daughter to the bus in a robe and slippers

Olivia Singh
Jennifer Garner has three children.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for L.A. Dance Project

  • Jennifer Garner shared a photo of herself on Instagram after rushing to prevent her daughter from arriving at school late.
  • “She barely made the bus on time, but at least her mother kept it classy,” the 47-year-old actress captioned the image.
  • In the photo, Garner was seen in a navy robe with her initials on it, beige slippers on her feet, a mug in one hand, and a phone in the other.
  • The “13 Going on 30” star has three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck: daughters Violet (born in 2005) and Seraphina (born in 2009) and son Samuel (born in 2012).
  • Look at the photo below.
