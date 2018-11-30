11 of Jennifer Garner’s best outfits from roles

caption Garner has pulled off all sorts of different looks in her movies. source Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Jennifer Garner is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, known for iconic roles.

Garner consistently makes best-dressed lists, and her characters are no different.

Fans of Garner will recognize looks from the hit movie, “13 Going On 30,” as well as her breakout role on “Alias.”

Jennifer Garner has been a fixture on best-dressed lists since she first came on the scene back in 2001. Whether you fawn over the pale blue Versace gown she wore to her very first Academy Awards back in 2003 or the sweeping cobalt blue number from this year’s ceremony, Garner’s style gives “timeless” a new meaning.

Playing roles such as secret agent Sydney Bristow on “Alias” or mixed-up magazine editor Jenna Rink in “13 Going On 30,” Garner’s roles have helped to define style in the past decade and earned Garner her place as one of Hollywood’s most beloved figures.

From a few of her many disguises as Sydney Bristow to the iconic striped dress from “13 Going On 30,” here are Jennifer Garner’s best looks from roles to date.

Jenna Rink’s monochromatic pink ensemble in “13 Going on 30” helped her nail her big presentation.

This combination of a printed skirt, a rhinestone cami, and a tasteful cardigan is the definition of early 2000s glamour. Though “13 Going On 30” had so many iconic style moments, this one, in particular, feels so right. It comes at a point in the movie where Jenna Rink is forced to step out of her comfort zone, and I can’t think of a better outfit to do so in.

Garner looked elegant as Vanessa Loring in “Juno.”

Garner’s role as Vanessa Loring in 2007 cult-classic “Juno” was unforgettable, and so was this look. This outfit was served as a polar opposite to Juno’s typical ensemble of a hoodie and sweatpants. I mean, come on … do you see those pearls? They practically scream upper-middle-class elegance.

This sparkly secret agent ensemble in “Alias” would thrive in the age of Instagram.

In “Alias,” Garner starred as secret agent Sydney Bristow whose constant reinvention gave the show’s costuming department a serious challenge. Personally, this socialite-inspired look is one of their best, and chainmail tops are making a total comeback right now.

Kathryn’s graphic crewneck says it all in HBO’s “Camping.”

In Garner’s latest role in HBO’s “Camping,” she plays Kathryn, whose high-strung nature and micromanagement gets on the other campers’ nerves. This millennial pink graphic sweater was definitely meant as a nod to the character’s inability to relax, but it is also super cute and current.

Forget LBD, it’s all about the LBB (little black bikini) now on “Alias.”

This little black bikini sported during one of Sydney Bristow’s many undercover missions is seriously chic. Paired with the iconic pouf of the 2000s and blonde hair, Garner looks like a total bombshell.

Garner crushed the “Thriller” dance in the ultimate 2000s mini dress.

Arguably the most iconic of her looks, Garner’s “13 Going On 30” alter ego Jenna Rink sported this striped mini dress and butterfly necklace to her first major fashion party where she leads the crowd in an impromptu dance number to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Nailed it.

Sydney Bristow’s choker and tinted glasses in “Alias” saw the future of trends to come.

Yet another of Sydney Bristow’s alter egos, this red ensemble is almost TOO good. Looking specifically at the choker, the spaghetti straps, and colored sunglasses, it’s almost like she knew how Instagram models would be dressing in 2018. What a visionary.

Garner is a leading lady in leather in “Peppermint.”

“Peppermint” put Garner back in the middle of the action – sporting this maroon leather jacket all the while. Paired with the zipped up hoodie underneath, Garner looks effortlessly cool as the film’s vigilante, Riley North.

Schoolteacher Julia Fitzpatrick in “Valentine’s Day” embodies sweetness.

Jennifer Garner has been dubbed “America’s Sweetheart” more than once, but in case you forgot – just look at this outfit from “Valentine’s Day.” Polka dots and a ponytail? The only thing more adorable is that bear in between them.

“Love, Simon” gave Garner a nurturing role.

In teen comedy-drama “Love, Simon,” Garner plays the role of a therapist trying to navigate the turmoil surrounding her teenage son during his coming out journey with so much sincerity it hurts. This knit sweater layered over a chambray button-up reminded me of her looks in Juno, but with a much warmer, more “Mom”-ish feel.

Garner in “Miracles From Heaven” looks radiant in red.

She’s always looked amazing in red (see: Valentine’s Day) and this delightful moment in 2016 faith film, “Miracles From Heaven,” is no exception.

