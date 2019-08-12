36 photos that show how Jennifer Lawrence’s style has evolved over time

- source
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
- Jennifer Lawrence’s style has changed tremendously since her career began in the early 2000s.
- For her earliest red-carpet appearances, Lawrence favored shapeless silhouettes, simple colors, and minidresses.
- The “Hunger Games” actor began to experiment with ball gowns in the early 2010s, and also incorporated a few suit jackets into her look.
- Most recently, Lawrence has taken a liking to sparkling ensembles, sheer outfits, and plunging necklines.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Since Jennifer Lawrence first hit the red carpet in 2008, her career has skyrocketed. And as her success has grown, her fashion sense has changed dramatically.
During her early red-carpet appearances, the “Hunger Games” actor gravitated toward one-shoulder looks and simple silhouettes. Now, the star has become more confident in her style and often experiments with mesh details and bold patterns. More recently, Lawrence has been hitting the red carpet in several show-stopping designs that perfectly demonstrate her ever-evolving sense of style.
We’ve compiled photos of some of Lawrence’s most notable outfits over the years to show the shift in the actor’s style.
In July 2008, Jennifer Lawrence wore a one-shoulder dress to the Summer TCA Tour Turner Party.
The then 17-year-old paired the blush dress with a clashing pair of patterned gray heels.
She wore another one-shoulder dress to Teen Vogue’s Young Hollywood Party in September 2008.
- source
- Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Lawrence, then 18, finished the look with thick eyeliner, a flower crown, and peep-toe heels with a decorative bow.
In September 2009, the actress played with texture, wearing a crumpled one-shoulder dress to the premiere of “The Burning Plain.”
- source
- Valerie Macon/Getty Images
She wore the metallic dress with dark red lipstick and tied-back lightly curled hair.
Lawrence wore a coral shift dress to the launch of MARKTBeauty in June 2010. The actress wore her hair in long, tight curls.
- source
- Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
She finished her outfit with an eclectic mix of accessories: matching coral earrings, patterned heels, and a gold clutch.
In October 2010, the then 20-year-old wore a flowing strapless white gown to the Hollywood Awards Gala.
- source
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The actress wore bold eyeliner and styled her hair in big waves, showing off her blunt bangs. She kept her accessories simple, wearing just one bracelet.
Lawrence went for a more glam look at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in January 2011, wearing an ombre glitter dress.
Lawrence matched her pink lipstick and gold clutch to the colors on the dress.
The actress made a bold statement in a hot pink cold-shoulder dress with a leg-exposing slit to the Screen Actors Guild Awards later in January 2011.
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She offset the bright dress with a black belt and a matching pair of black heels.
In February 2011, Lawrence wore an elegant red gown to the Academy Awards. She also wore her hair down, which was unusual for her at the time.
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She kept her accessories simple with gold jewelry and a clutch to match.
Lawrence went for a striking metallic gold gown with triangular cutouts for the premiere of “The Hunger Games” in March 2012.
- source
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The then 21-year-old paired the shining dress with dark nail polish and eye makeup.
In November 2012, Lawrence looked chic in a black pantsuit and scarf at the “Silver Linings Playbook” premiere. She also showed off her brunette hair.
- source
- Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
She added a pop of color with a bright pink purse.
Back to blonde at the Oscars in February 2013, Lawrence looked stunning in her most daring silhouette yet: a voluminous strapless gown with a crumpled texture.
- source
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The massive train on this gown proved to be too much, as Lawrence famously tripped over it on her way to the stage.
In November 2013, the actress turned up to “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” premiere wearing an adventurous see-through dress with a short hairstyle.
- source
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lawrence often likes to wear geometric patterns.
In November 2014, Lawrence played with structure and texture at the Golden Globes, wearing a white tulle gown with two black stripes that created a tiered illusion.
- source
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
To tie the look together, she wore black-and-white jewelry and carried a black clutch.
Lawrence wore this classic peplum gown to the Oscars in March 2014.
- source
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
She offset the strapless neckline with a choker-like diamond necklace resting on her collarbone.
In October 2014, the actress went for a more pared-down look at the premiere of “Serena,” wearing a dress that resembled an oversized suit jacket.
She kept the look simple with pointed-toe heels.
The actress wore a more experimental outfit to a March 2015 screening of “Serena,” wearing a dress with two distinct elements that did not match.
- source
- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The cutout detail is very “Pretty Woman.”
Lawrence went back to a go-to detail in a cold-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline at the November 2015 premiere of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” in Berlin.
- source
- Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
She accessorized the dress with statement earrings.
Having grown out her hair, Lawrence opted for a crisp white gown with an illusion V-neck detail at the Los Angeles premiere of the same movie in November 2015.
- source
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The actress matched her jewelry to the gold embellishment on her dress.
To the New York City screening of the same film, Lawrence mixed textures in an all-black ensemble that featured a long-sleeved sheer top, lace bralette, and long skirt.
- source
- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
She completed the moody look with dark lipstick and winged eyeliner.
Wearing her signature color, Lawrence opted for a tiered red gown with a statement necklace at the Golden Globes in January 2016.
- source
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lawrence’s gown proves she loves to wear cutout details and play with structure.
Taking a break from dresses, she wore a crop top with a matching, high-slit skirt to a post-Oscars party in February 2016.
The actress matched her choker and shoes to the silver details on her outfit.
In November 2015 the then 25-year-old wore a metallic dress with cutouts to the premiere of “X-Men: Apocalypse.”
- source
- Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Overall, this look was similar to what she wore for the premiere of “The Hunger Games” in 2012.
The actress wore a white dress, print sweater, sneaker boots, and a bolero hat to a Dior show at Paris Fashion Week in July 2017.
This look was definitely very haute couture.
In September 2017, the actress wore a semi-sheer floral gown to the premiere of the film “Mother!” at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.
Lawrence complemented the vintage-inspired dress with dark eyeliner and simple jewelry.
Lawrence wore a gown made of cobweb-like mesh to UK premiere of “Mother!” later that month.
Lawrence tied this appropriately spooky outfit together with dark eye makeup.
Also in September 2017, Lawrence switched it up with a more casual crop top and pants ensemble at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Th actress added to the laid-back vibe of this outfit by wearing her hair in loose waves.
That same day, Lawrence made a more daring fashion choice by wearing a black corset-like top with a two-toned sequined skirt to a TIFF screening of “Mother!”
The actress also wore thick eyeliner and strappy black sandals.
Later in September 2017, Lawrence wore a glamorous white gown to the premiere of “Mother!” in New York.
With her signature heavy eyeliner, black nail polish, and a messy updo, this was a classic look for the actress.
In November 2017, Lawrence attended the 9th Annual Governors Awards wearing a two-piece ensemble by Alexander McQueen.
- source
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lawrence kept her accessories low-key, making the floral embellishments of her outfit the center of attention.
She then opted for a black Dior gown while walking the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards in February 2018.
- source
- Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Several attendees wore black in support of the Time’s Up initiative.
For the London premiere of “Red Sparrow” in February 2018, Lawrence wore another stunning Dior gown.
- source
- Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
The pleated skirt featured hints of shimmering pastel colors.
She chose Dior yet again for the New York premiere of “Red Sparrow” in late February 2018.
- source
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
She paired the mostly black ensemble with a fittingly dramatic smoky eye.
Lawrence then walked the Academy Awards red carpet in March 2018 wearing a metallic Dior gown.
- source
- Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
She paired the shimmering dress with some wavy curls and a bold red matte lip.
At the start of 2019, Lawrence wore a pair of futuristic sunglasses to a Dior fashion show in Paris, France.
She wore the sunglasses, which had mirrored lenses and oversized frames, with a collared dress and plaid flats.
Lawrence then donned a romantic, light-pink ensemble in June 2019.
While at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey, Lawrence wore a pink dress with a sleeveless satin top and floral skirt. She paired the ensemble with white heeled sandals and had her hair styled in loose waves.
She took the opposite approach a few days later, wearing an edgier outfit to the Los Angeles premiere of “Dark Phoenix.”
She wore a black gown to the event, which had a plunging neckline, wide sleeves, and full skirt. Lawrence also wore dark eye makeup for the event, and chose an updo hairstyle that framed her face.
- Read more:
- Jennifer Lawrence will star in true-crime mafia movie ‘Mob Girl,’ as she tries to rebound from a string of major flops
- Jennifer Lawrence explains why getting engaged to her fiancé ‘was a very, very easy decision’
- Sophie Turner had an intense reaction to the fate of Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Dark Phoenix’ because she’d just had her vape pen taken away
- Jennifer Lawrence wore a $2,300 pink bridal gown to her engagement party – here’s where you can buy it