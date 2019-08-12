36 photos that show how Jennifer Lawrence’s style has evolved over time

caption Jennifer Lawrence’s style has changed a lot over the years. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence’s style has changed tremendously since her career began in the early 2000s.

For her earliest red-carpet appearances, Lawrence favored shapeless silhouettes, simple colors, and minidresses.

The “Hunger Games” actor began to experiment with ball gowns in the early 2010s, and also incorporated a few suit jackets into her look.

Most recently, Lawrence has taken a liking to sparkling ensembles, sheer outfits, and plunging necklines.

Since Jennifer Lawrence first hit the red carpet in 2008, her career has skyrocketed. And as her success has grown, her fashion sense has changed dramatically.

During her early red-carpet appearances, the “Hunger Games” actor gravitated toward one-shoulder looks and simple silhouettes. Now, the star has become more confident in her style and often experiments with mesh details and bold patterns. More recently, Lawrence has been hitting the red carpet in several show-stopping designs that perfectly demonstrate her ever-evolving sense of style.

We’ve compiled photos of some of Lawrence’s most notable outfits over the years to show the shift in the actor’s style.

In July 2008, Jennifer Lawrence wore a one-shoulder dress to the Summer TCA Tour Turner Party.

caption Lawrence posed at the Summer TCA Tour Turner Party. source Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

The then 17-year-old paired the blush dress with a clashing pair of patterned gray heels.

She wore another one-shoulder dress to Teen Vogue’s Young Hollywood Party in September 2008.

caption Lawrence struck a similar pose at Teen Vogue’s Young Hollywood Party. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Lawrence, then 18, finished the look with thick eyeliner, a flower crown, and peep-toe heels with a decorative bow.

In September 2009, the actress played with texture, wearing a crumpled one-shoulder dress to the premiere of “The Burning Plain.”

caption She returned to her signature pose at “The Burning Plain” premiere. source Valerie Macon/Getty Images

She wore the metallic dress with dark red lipstick and tied-back lightly curled hair.

Lawrence wore a coral shift dress to the launch of MARKTBeauty in June 2010. The actress wore her hair in long, tight curls.

caption Jennifer Lawrence went for a pop of color at the event. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

She finished her outfit with an eclectic mix of accessories: matching coral earrings, patterned heels, and a gold clutch.

In October 2010, the then 20-year-old wore a flowing strapless white gown to the Hollywood Awards Gala.

caption She channeled a Grecian vibe at the Hollywood Awards Gala. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The actress wore bold eyeliner and styled her hair in big waves, showing off her blunt bangs. She kept her accessories simple, wearing just one bracelet.

Lawrence went for a more glam look at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in January 2011, wearing an ombre glitter dress.

caption Lawrence sparkled on the red carpet at the 2011 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Lawrence matched her pink lipstick and gold clutch to the colors on the dress.

The actress made a bold statement in a hot pink cold-shoulder dress with a leg-exposing slit to the Screen Actors Guild Awards later in January 2011.

caption She went for an unexpected look at the 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She offset the bright dress with a black belt and a matching pair of black heels.

In February 2011, Lawrence wore an elegant red gown to the Academy Awards. She also wore her hair down, which was unusual for her at the time.

caption Lawrence wore another floor-length gown to the 2011 Academy Awards. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She kept her accessories simple with gold jewelry and a clutch to match.

Lawrence went for a striking metallic gold gown with triangular cutouts for the premiere of “The Hunger Games” in March 2012.

caption She wore a show-stopping look at “The Hunger Games” premiere. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The then 21-year-old paired the shining dress with dark nail polish and eye makeup.

In November 2012, Lawrence looked chic in a black pantsuit and scarf at the “Silver Linings Playbook” premiere. She also showed off her brunette hair.

caption She went for a tailored look at the premiere of “Silver Linings Playbook.” source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

She added a pop of color with a bright pink purse.

Back to blonde at the Oscars in February 2013, Lawrence looked stunning in her most daring silhouette yet: a voluminous strapless gown with a crumpled texture.

caption She went for a very Hollywood look at the 2013 Academy Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The massive train on this gown proved to be too much, as Lawrence famously tripped over it on her way to the stage.

In November 2013, the actress turned up to “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” premiere wearing an adventurous see-through dress with a short hairstyle.

caption She began wearing more eye-catching designs. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lawrence often likes to wear geometric patterns.

In November 2014, Lawrence played with structure and texture at the Golden Globes, wearing a white tulle gown with two black stripes that created a tiered illusion.

caption Lawrence paired romantic dresses with her shorter hair. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

To tie the look together, she wore black-and-white jewelry and carried a black clutch.

Lawrence wore this classic peplum gown to the Oscars in March 2014.

caption The actress often wears red to formal events. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She offset the strapless neckline with a choker-like diamond necklace resting on her collarbone.

In October 2014, the actress went for a more pared-down look at the premiere of “Serena,” wearing a dress that resembled an oversized suit jacket.

caption She wore understated makeup and minimal jewelry to let the dress stand out. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

She kept the look simple with pointed-toe heels.

The actress wore a more experimental outfit to a March 2015 screening of “Serena,” wearing a dress with two distinct elements that did not match.

caption She pulled her hair back to let her outfit shine. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The cutout detail is very “Pretty Woman.”

Lawrence went back to a go-to detail in a cold-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline at the November 2015 premiere of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” in Berlin.

caption She also returned to a floor-length design. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

She accessorized the dress with statement earrings.

Having grown out her hair, Lawrence opted for a crisp white gown with an illusion V-neck detail at the Los Angeles premiere of the same movie in November 2015.

caption She wore a pop of bright red on her lips. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The actress matched her jewelry to the gold embellishment on her dress.

To the New York City screening of the same film, Lawrence mixed textures in an all-black ensemble that featured a long-sleeved sheer top, lace bralette, and long skirt.

caption Lawrence accessorized with several dainty necklaces. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She completed the moody look with dark lipstick and winged eyeliner.

Wearing her signature color, Lawrence opted for a tiered red gown with a statement necklace at the Golden Globes in January 2016.

caption She added red lipstick and winged eyeliner for a classic Hollywood look. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lawrence’s gown proves she loves to wear cutout details and play with structure.

Taking a break from dresses, she wore a crop top with a matching, high-slit skirt to a post-Oscars party in February 2016.

caption She also had noticeably lighter hair. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The actress matched her choker and shoes to the silver details on her outfit.

In November 2015 the then 25-year-old wore a metallic dress with cutouts to the premiere of “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

caption Lawrence also sported a wavy, silvery blonde lob. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Overall, this look was similar to what she wore for the premiere of “The Hunger Games” in 2012.

The actress wore a white dress, print sweater, sneaker boots, and a bolero hat to a Dior show at Paris Fashion Week in July 2017.

caption The look showed a different side to her style. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This look was definitely very haute couture.

In September 2017, the actress wore a semi-sheer floral gown to the premiere of the film “Mother!” at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Lawrence complemented the vintage-inspired dress with dark eyeliner and simple jewelry.

Lawrence wore a gown made of cobweb-like mesh to UK premiere of “Mother!” later that month.

Lawrence tied this appropriately spooky outfit together with dark eye makeup.

Also in September 2017, Lawrence switched it up with a more casual crop top and pants ensemble at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Th actress added to the laid-back vibe of this outfit by wearing her hair in loose waves.

That same day, Lawrence made a more daring fashion choice by wearing a black corset-like top with a two-toned sequined skirt to a TIFF screening of “Mother!”

The actress also wore thick eyeliner and strappy black sandals.

Later in September 2017, Lawrence wore a glamorous white gown to the premiere of “Mother!” in New York.

With her signature heavy eyeliner, black nail polish, and a messy updo, this was a classic look for the actress.

In November 2017, Lawrence attended the 9th Annual Governors Awards wearing a two-piece ensemble by Alexander McQueen.

caption She sported another crop top. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lawrence kept her accessories low-key, making the floral embellishments of her outfit the center of attention.

She then opted for a black Dior gown while walking the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards in February 2018.

caption The dress featured subtle white fabric just below the shoulders. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Several attendees wore black in support of the Time’s Up initiative.

For the London premiere of “Red Sparrow” in February 2018, Lawrence wore another stunning Dior gown.

caption She returned to wearing curly hair again. source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The pleated skirt featured hints of shimmering pastel colors.

She chose Dior yet again for the New York premiere of “Red Sparrow” in late February 2018.

caption Lawrence chose another semi-sheer design. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She paired the mostly black ensemble with a fittingly dramatic smoky eye.

Lawrence then walked the Academy Awards red carpet in March 2018 wearing a metallic Dior gown.

caption Metallics have long been a staple of Lawrence’s red carpet wardrobe. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She paired the shimmering dress with some wavy curls and a bold red matte lip.

At the start of 2019, Lawrence wore a pair of futuristic sunglasses to a Dior fashion show in Paris, France.

She wore the sunglasses, which had mirrored lenses and oversized frames, with a collared dress and plaid flats.

Lawrence then donned a romantic, light-pink ensemble in June 2019.

While at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey, Lawrence wore a pink dress with a sleeveless satin top and floral skirt. She paired the ensemble with white heeled sandals and had her hair styled in loose waves.

She took the opposite approach a few days later, wearing an edgier outfit to the Los Angeles premiere of “Dark Phoenix.”

She wore a black gown to the event, which had a plunging neckline, wide sleeves, and full skirt. Lawrence also wore dark eye makeup for the event, and chose an updo hairstyle that framed her face.