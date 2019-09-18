Jennifer Lawrence says fiancé Cooke Maroney is the ‘greatest person I’ve ever met.’ Here’s everything we know about their relationship.

Photos of Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé, gallerist Cooke Maroney, outside the New York City Marriage Bureau has caused speculation that the couple have already tied the knot.

In addition to the photos, Page Six reported that one person claimed to have witnessed the ceremony in a now-deleted tweet. Representatives for Lawrence didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Lawrence and Maroney, who’s the director of NYC’s Gladstone Gallery on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, have been fairly private in regards to their romance. Aside from being photographed by paparazzi while out in New York City, the pair haven’t made red carpet appearances or attended many public events together.

Here’s everything we know about Lawrence and Maroney’s relationship.

In June 2018, Page Six reported that they were dating.

caption Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s romance was revealed in June 2018. source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

“The relationship has been going on a few weeks,” an unnamed source told the publication. “But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together.”

They reportedly met through a mutual friend.

caption Cooke Maroney in Mexico in November 2013. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Museo Jumex

Page Six reported that the pair were introduced to each other by Laura Simpson, who is the actress’ best friend.

Throughout summer 2018, they were frequently photographed going on dates.

caption The couple stepped out several times together in 2018. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Lawrence and Maroney were seen enjoying matcha beverages in NYC, having candlelit meals, and eating at cafes. They also stepped out together in Paris and Rome.

In the fall, they attended the New York Film Festival premiere of “The Favourite” and went to a NY Rangers game.

caption Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were photographed together in fall 2018. source Getty Images

Lawrence’s ex-boyfriend and “X-Men” costar Nicholas Hoult starred in the film. Lawrence and Cooke were photographed prior to attending the movie’s NYFF premiere in late September 2018.

In November, they were seen cozying up at the hockey game.

Their engagement was confirmed in February 2019.

caption Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney in New York City in February 2019. source Splash News

The news first broke when an anonymous source told Page Six they saw Lawrence and Maroney “celebrating” at a New York City restaurant while the actress wore a “massive ring” on her left hand. Representatives for Lawrence confirmed the news to insider.

During a June 2018 interview with Catt Sadler, Lawrence called her then-fiancé “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

caption Jennifer Lawrence praised Cooke Maroney in an interview with Catt Sadler. source Jeff Spicer/Stringer/Getty Images

“He really is and he gets better,” she said while appearing on Sadler’s podcast, called “NAKED With Catt Sadler.” “I started with the basics: How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? He’s just the one. I know it sounds really stupid, but he’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

The actress also said that she would legally change her last name once they wed, but will still go by Lawrence.

Lawrence also said that she wasn’t thinking about marriage when she first met him.

caption Cooke Maroney in New York in March 2009. source JONATHON ZIEGLER/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“I wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,'” Lawrence told Sadler. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully.”

She added: “He’s my best friend, so I wanted to legally bind myself to him forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest.”

The actress went on to share a few wedding details.

caption Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her relationship during a podcast. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lawrence said that she didn’t consider herself a Bridezilla.

“I’ve been in a good place,” she told Sadler. “I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m too lazy to be neurotic.”

The “Dark Phoenix” star went on to say that she saw a dress she liked and they picked out a venue.

In September 2019, Page Six reported that the couple was seen at a courthouse in NYC fueling speculation that they got married.

According to Page Six, they were joined by “two security guards, a photographer, and another friend.” The outlet also reported that an eyewitness said they spotted Lawrence getting married at the NYC Marriage Bureau in a now-deleted tweet.