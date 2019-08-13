caption Jennifer Lawrence has starred in movies like “The Hunger Games” and “Red Sparrow.” source Getty Images

Due to her roles in “The Hunger Games” and the “X-Men” franchises, Jennifer Lawrence has become one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood in recent years.

But before Lawrence made it big playing Katniss Everdeen, the actress was trying to start her career as a model.

There are plenty of other things fans might not know about Lawrence, like that she grew up on a horse farm and never graduated from middle school.

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most recognizable actresses in Hollywood, thanks to her roles in films like “The Hunger Games” and “Silver Linings Playbook.”

But before her massive success, Lawrence was struggling to make it as an actress and model in New York, where she moved when she was just 14.

After getting her big break as the tough-as-nails teenager Ree in the 2010 indie drama “Winter’s Bone,” Lawrence shot to superstardom, appearing in several “X-Men” movies and dramas like “American Hustle.”

More recently, Lawrence starred as a Russian prima ballerina turned spy in 2018’s “Red Sparrow.”

Here are 12 things you probably didn’t know about Jennifer Lawrence.

She dropped out of middle school and doesn’t have a high school diploma or GED.

caption Jennifer Lawrence grew up in Kentucky. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In an interview with “60 Minutes” last year, Lawrence revealed that her formal education only went as far as middle school – since she moved to New York when she was 14 to pursue acting.

“I dropped out of middle school, I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma,” she told “60 Minutes,” calling herself “self-educated.”

Lawrence has a tattoo of “H20” on her hand.

caption Jennifer Lawrence rose to fame with her role in the 2010 movie “Winter’s Bone.” source Joe Scarnici and Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In the same “60 Minutes” interview, Lawrence shared that she had a minuscule “H2O” tattooed on her right hand.

“It was supposed to remind me to drink more water,” she said. Unfortunately for Lawrence, she didn’t quite get the tattoo she intended to.

“I didn’t Google H2O,” Lawrence added. “I’m a middle school drop out, it was ‘H squared O.’ So I have ‘I’m an idiot’ tattooed on my hand forever.”

The actress revealed that she didn’t even feel strongly about the ink.

“I didn’t want a tattoo, but all my friends were getting them at the same time,” she shared.

The actress moved to New York with her brother to pursue acting when she was a teenager.

caption Jennifer Lawrence starred with Bradley Cooper in “Silver Linings Playbook.” source Paramount Vantage

As a kid, Lawrence begged her parents to let her move to New York to try her hand at acting after she was discovered there by a modeling scout while on vacation, a 2012 profile revealed. They let the aspiring actress move to the city with her older brother, Blaine, when he was 19 and Lawrence was 14.

“It was terrifying,” Lawrence said to “60 Minutes” of her time spent in the city.

“I remember when my parents left the really crappy hotel we were staying in, they shut the door and my brother turns to me and goes, ‘We’re gonna die.'”

“We’d go to Duane Reade and keep rewashing the same plastic cups from there until they started to mold,” Lawrence revealed. “We were disgusting.”

Eventually, Lawrence started booking small parts and modeling jobs, and was subsequently joined by her parents.

Her childhood nicknames were “Nitro” and “Plays with Fire.”

caption Jennifer Lawrence grew up in a family of mostly boys. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lawrence told “60 Minutes” that one of her childhood nicknames, given to her by her older brothers, was “Nitro” – short for “nitroglycerin.”

“[It’s] because I was so hyper,” she said.

“Nitroglycerin. That one still pops up in my adult life,” Lawrence added.

The 2012 profile in Rolling Stone also revealed that her parents called her “Plays with Fire,” since Lawrence was a bit of an accident.

“I didn’t realize why my nickname was ‘Plays with Fire’ until I got older,” she told the magazine. “But my parents played with fire, and they got burned.”

“We thought we were finished having kinds,” her mother said of Lawrence’s nickname in the profile.

Lawrence loves reality TV, and is a fan of shows like “Real Housewives” and “Vanderpump Rules.”

caption Jennifer Lawrence has dated celebrities like Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky. source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The actress is a huge fan of reality TV, and counts the “Real Housewives” shows, “Vanderpump Rules,” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” as some of her favorite programs.

Lawrence revealed during a segment on “Ellen” in 2018 that if she could only watch one reality show for the rest of her life, it would be “Vanderpump Rules.”

“They’re killing it,” she said of the “Vanderpump” stars.

In a profile for Vanity Fair, Lawrence, who calls herself a “television professional,” shared that she even had an idea for a reality show.

“I have a brilliant idea for a reality show called ‘Breakup Island,'” Lawrence said.

“I can’t tell you the details, but there are very distinct cast members like ‘The Bachelor,’ between the ages of 20 and 50, who you stay with and care about.”

She’s neighbors with Zoe Saldana and Cameron Diaz, and is friends with Zoe Kravitz.

caption Jennifer Lawrence starred with Lenny Kravitz in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

During an interview with Oprah in 2017, Lawrence revealed that she’s neighbors with Zoe Saldana and Cameron Diaz.

“My neighborhood is like a village,” the actress said, adding that she and Diaz have gone on hikes together and that Saldana “just came and got an onion” from her one day.

Zoe Kravitz is another one of Lawrence’s famous pals. Kravitz shared with Rolling Stone in 2012 that the first time she went over to Lawrence’s house, the “Hunger Games” actress greeted her in a towel.

“I go over to [Lawrence’s] apartment, and she opens the door in a towel. She’s like, ‘Come in, sorry, you’re early, I was about to shower.’ And she drops her towel and gets in the shower, and stars shaving her legs, totally naked,” Kravitz said.

“[Lawrence] was like, ‘Are we here yet? Is this OK?’ and I was like, ‘I guess we’re there!'”

Kravitz also revealed in the article that she and Lawrence have “a lot” of sleepovers.

“We get really stupid – like Beavis and Butt-Head level,” said Kravitz. “We’ll eat bad food and watch bad TV, and then [Lawrence] will just lie down on the bed and curl up like a little puppy.

The star once auditioned for the role of Bella Swan in the “Twilight” movies, but lost to Kristen Stewart.

caption Jennifer Lawrence almost starred in the “Twilight” movies. source Getty/ Summit Entertainment

Lawrence told Howard Stern in 2018 that she once auditioned for the role of Bella Swan in the “Twilight” movies.

“I didn’t really know what it was,” the actress said. “You just get like five pages [during the audition] and they’re like, ‘Act, monkey.'”

Lawrence told Stern she had no idea the franchise was going to get so popular. “When it came out I was like, ‘Hot damn. Whoa.'”

Kristen Stewart was famously cast as Bella Swan in the movies, which eventually became a global phenomenon.

Lawrence was the first girl born on her father’s side of the family in 50 years, and grew up a tomboy.

caption Jennifer Lawrence has two older brothers named Ben and Blaine. source Jason Merritt/Getty

The actress’ mom, Karen, said she didn’t want Lawrence to be “a diva” growing up.

“I didn’t mind if she was girlie, as long as she was tough,” Karen Lawrence told Rolling Stone. The “Hunger Games” star, who was the first girl born on her father’s side of the family in 50 years, was so tough as a child that she wasn’t allowed to play with little girls at school.

“She didn’t mean to hurt them,” the star’s mom said. “They were just making cookies, and she wanted to play ball.”

She has a drunk alter ego named Gail.

caption Jennifer Lawrence recently appeared in the spy-thriller “Red Sparrow.” source Jeff Spicer/Stringer/Getty Images

During her appearance her 2018 appearance on “Ellen,” Lawrence shared that she has a drunk alter ego named Gail.

“It’s a very specific drunk, too, it’s not just like every time I’m drunk I turn into this – I don’t always turn into this masculine alter ego who jumps into shark-ridden waters just to make my friends laugh,” Lawrence joked.

“I think it might be rum [that causes it],” Lawrence admitted. She later said that Gail had “a heart of gold.”

The actress shared that normally, she’s more “cautious,” but: “I get rum in me, and I’m like, ‘Let’s arm wrestle!'”

The actress grew up riding horses in Kentucky and played lots of sports while in school.

caption Jennifer Lawrence was raised outside of Louisville, Kentucky. source Getty Images

Lawrence was raised in a suburb outside of Louisville, Kentucky, with two older brothers named Ben and Blaine.

The star played softball, field hockey, and basketball on a boys’ team while in school. She was also a cheerleader for her middle school.

In addition to sports, Lawrence’s family owned a horse farm when she was a kid – and her first horse was a pony called Muffin.

“She was cute,” Lawrence told Rolling Stone, “but she was a mean little b—-.”

She once modeled for Abercrombie & Fitch, but it didn’t exactly go as planned.

caption Jennifer Lawrence modeled for Abercrombie & Fitch before she made it big as an actress. source Abercrombie & Fitch

After moving to New York, Lawrence booked several small-time gigs, including a shoot for Abercrombie & Fitch that didn’t exactly go as planned.

According to Lawrence, she was supposed to be playing football with other kids, but took it a little too far.

“All the other girls are looking cute, modeling while playing football,” Lawrence told Rolling Stone.

“And my face is bright red, my nostrils are flared, and I’m mid-leap, about to tackle this girl, like, ‘Rahhrrr!’ I’m not even looking at the camera.”

The actress revealed that none of her photos ended up getting used – something that surprised her father until he saw the negatives from the shoot.

One of her earliest roles was when she was 9 years old and played a biblical prostitute in a church play.

caption Jennifer Lawrence has won one Oscar and three Golden Globe awards. source Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Lawrence acted in church plays and school musicals when she was a kid, but one of her more memorable roles was when she appeared in a play based on Bible stories when she was nine.

According to Rolling Stone, the actress played a prostitute from Nineveh and was the star of the show, which was based on the Book of Jonah.

“The other girls just stood there with lipstick on, but [Lawrence] came in swinging her booty and strutting her stuff,” Lawrence’s mom told the magazine.

“Our friends said, ‘We don’t know if we should congratulate you or not, because your kid’s a great prostitute.'”